Home > Latest News > Inflation Hits 7.8%, Highest Since 1990

Inflation Hits 7.8%, Highest Since 1990

By | 25 Jan 2023

Inflation has soared 1.9 per cent to the highest point since 1990, surpassing forecasting and making an interest rate rise next week inevitable.

Inflation now sits at 7.8 per cent, versus an expected 7.5 per cent from analysts.

Clothing and footwear drove the increase, with a 2.6 per cent jump over the quarter, although at 5.3 per cent it sits lower than the 12-month average inflation.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages; housing; furnishings, household equipment and services; recreation and culutre; and transport all sit well above the 7.8 per cent CPI.

A fall of 0.5 per cent in telecommunication equipment and services saw ‘communication’ the only category to fall.


