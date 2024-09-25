Home > Latest News > Inflation Drops to 2.7%, But It May Be An Illusion

Inflation Drops to 2.7%, But It May Be An Illusion

By | 25 Sep 2024

Annual CPI inflation in Australia has dropped into the magical 2-3% band, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Monthly Consumer Price Index Indicator showing it was at 2.7% in the 12 months to August.

For glass-half-full types that means the Reserve Bank Of Australia will surely get out the secateurs and start trimming back on all those nasty rate hikes.

But not so fast.

Glass-half-empty types will see the trend line (3.8% in the 12 months to June, 3.5% in the 12 months to July) and note that despite the drop to 2.7%, all may not be exactly as it seems.

The most significant price rises at the Group level were Housing (+2.6 %), Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.4 %), and Alcohol and Tobacco (+6.6 %). Partly offsetting the annual increase was Transport (-1.1 %), the ABS said.

ABS CPI August 2024.

 

Breaking down the Alcohol and Tobacco figure, the former cost 3% more while smokes – on the back of endless government tax hikes – were up 13.4%, despite the proliferation of black market discount cigarettes around the country.

Those struggling with utility bills may doubt it, but electricity prices fell 17.9% in the 12 months to August. It’s the largest fall on record for electricity.

Huh? Well, a month ago the figure, for the 12 months to July, was 5.1%. But in the weeks that followed “the extended and expanded Commonwealth Energy Bill Relief Fund rebates, and the introduction of State government rebates [Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania] applied from July 2024 for some States”, the ABS said.

“August saw the Commonwealth rebates applied to all States and Territories. These rebates have the effect of reducing electricity costs for households.”

It appears we have landed at a spot where the Labor government stands accused by the opposition of fuelling inflation through spending, but also stands accused by the ABS of lowering inflation through spending.

 

Beer was up 4.5%.

 

Fruit and vegetables were up 9.6% for the year to August, a rise from the year to July (7.5%) and the year to June (3.6%).

Fuel was down 7.6%; furnishings, household equipment and services were up 0.9%, education was up (5.4%) and Insurance and financial services were up 6.2%. 

The annual movement for the monthly CPI indicator excluding volatile items and holiday travel/accommodation was a rise of 3% in the 12 months to August, down from a 3.7% rise in July. Volatile items are fruit, vegetables and automotive fuel.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
RBA Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged
Card payments (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Time To Ban Credit And Debit Card Surcharges in Oz?
Oz Inflation Could Dip Below 3%, Though Interest Rate Cuts Unlikely
Low Retail Sales Continued Growing In February
Unemployment Rises As Dollar Sinks
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Freelance Site Upwork Slammed, As They Try To Get People To Hand Over Goverment ID Documentation
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
We. Beam Projector by Loewe
Loewe Launches Portable We. Beam Laser Projector
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
Nothing Ear (open)
Nothing Unveils Its First Open-Ear Headphones
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
Hubble CEO Poached By US Group Trying To Emulate Kayo
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Freelance Site Upwork Slammed, As They Try To Get People To Hand Over Goverment ID Documentation
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Upwork Global a US freelance site appears to not trust Australians, with the freelance work business, demanding confidential or Government...
Read More