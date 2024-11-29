Questionable Queensland custom installers Matt Manalis and Regan Webb, claim that they are out of the CI industry, after another one of their Companies Captivant Pty Ltd, was wound up this week following a hearing in the Federal Court bought by the Australian Tax Office, who moved to take action against the former owner of Brisbane based Experience ONE for none payment of a $500,000 tax bill, this is the third Company in five years that the executives have been involved in that have failed leaving a trail of debt.

Despite their chequered history of CI Company failings their latest gushing praises of themselves, did not stop executives in the CI industry heaping praise on the pair whose future is clouded in mystery.

Both Webb (seen below) and Manalis who have a shocking history of running smart home integration Companies that suddenly go broke owing millions, including a previous $1.4M debt via a previous CI business BMR Group, are now trying to spruik their past actions as being a contribution to the industry, with Webb claiming he “I’m proud to celebrate stepping away at the top of my game, having achieved incredible milestones in the industry”.

He added “I love earning the respect of my peers.”

Those who praised the pair included Len Wallis Audio management, CEDIA executives, and the CEO of Cogworks, who appear to be quite happy to offer up support to a pair of executives who through their failures have “damaged the reputation of the industry, by their actions” according to other executives in the industry.

It was only a month ago that Manalis settled a case he tried to bring against ChannelNews, in an effort to get us to pull down stories about his past failures.

Christian Lambros General Manager at Sydney based Len Wallis wrote on LinkedIn “Sad post to read Regan. You’ve worked hard in this industry to make it a better place. I look forward to hearing about your next move. I know it will be great”.

In his comments about Manalis he wrote “Over the years we have become good friends, and you have done so much to benefit our industry, your hard work with CEDIA will be missed”.

He added “I also agree with your comments about toxic behaviour. It does have to stop”

He has not explained what he means by “Toxic behaviour”.

According to Len Wallis he was not aware of the comments made by his General Manager.

Jake Fuller who describes himself as a Technology Content Creator & Managing Director Automated Audio Visual wrote “Devastating news mate, you and the team have done so many huge things for our industry of which you should be proud of”.

Both Manalis and Webb made no mention of their past failures in their LinkedIn messages.

Manalis (Seen below) did admit that he had faced several challenges in the past including “A business partner’s personal struggles with addiction”.

He failed to name who that partner was after being in business with several other executives.

In the past both executives have been investigated by administrators of their failed Companies with serious questions raised over questionable money payments, the transfer of custom install work in progress among Companies, trading while insolvent and potential phoenix operations.

At the time that a previous one of their Companies BMR Group was liquidated an investigation of the Companies Xero file revealed that the business had $501,611.22 in outstanding payments for work in progress.

Suddenly the work secured by BMR was transferred to a new Company Captivant Pty Ltd that employed the same executives as those that worked for BMR Group, this week that business was wound up.

Earlier this week ChannelNews got an email indicating that another Webb Manalis linked entity Experience ONE, is now owned by a new entity Project NK Holdings Pty Ltd, whose sole director is Nicholas Gould, a Brisbane based solicitor, and Company director.

Despite a questionable track record and the collapse of Captivant Pty Ltd the former owners of the Brisbane based business, Manalis claimed yesterday that “eXperience ONE, grew to become a market leader for smart home technology in South East Queensland”.

He added “This industry can be tough. Despite working tirelessly to do right by everyone, there are those who will try to tear you down. The personal attacks and unethical methods used by some are disturbing and need to be addressed”.

He has not said whether the exposure of his own and Webb’s s track record in the industry, and our questioning of why CEDIA is handing out awards to executives such as Webb and Manalis who are still being investigated by administrators for past business activities are what he is referring to in his latest post.

We all deserve a fair chance to succeed, and it’s time for our industry to stand up against toxic behaviours and create a culture we can all be proud of.

So, for now, it’s goodbye. I hope to return someday and continue living the Integrator’s dream.