Australian audio distributor Indi Group has strengthened its premium home entertainment portfolio through a new partnership with US loudspeaker specialist Perlisten Audio, bringing the brand’s high-end speakers and subwoofers to Australian consumers.

The agreement will see Indi Group take responsibility for expanding Perlisten’s presence in Australia through its specialist retail network, custom-installation partners and targeted marketing campaigns.

Established in 2016 by audio industry veterans Daniel Roemer and Lars Johansen, Perlisten has quickly gained international recognition for its advanced loudspeaker technology and high-performance home cinema systems.

Based in Wisconsin, the company made industry headlines when its flagship S Series became the first loudspeaker range to achieve THX Certified Dominus status, the highest level of THX loudspeaker certification.

Perlisten’s products incorporate proprietary Directivity Pattern Control (DPC) technology, designed to manage sound dispersion and deliver consistent audio performance across different listening positions.

Its expanding portfolio includes premium floorstanding and bookshelf speakers, architectural speakers, dedicated home cinema systems, powerful subwoofers and amplifiers.

The partnership represents a significant push by Indi Group to strengthen its position in Australia’s high-end audio and custom-installation markets.

The distributor plans to support the brand with extensive dealer training, product demonstrations, consumer events and digital marketing initiatives.

Perlisten CEO Lars Johansen said Indi Group’s industry experience and established relationships made it a natural partner for the company’s Australian expansion.

“We wanted a partner with the right marketing vision, infrastructure and ambition to further develop the brand, but also a team that understands that exceptional products must be backed by exceptional service,” Johansen said.

Indi Imports Marketing Director Denise Riachi said the company would focus on building consumer awareness and helping retailers demonstrate Perlisten’s technology.

“Our focus will be on making Perlisten seen, heard and experienced with real retailers who can demonstrate and educate the consumer,” she said.

Indi Group Managing Director Paul Riachi confirmed that discussions between the companies began several years ago, with the agreement officially signed in November 2025.

He said Perlisten’s engineering capabilities, THX credentials and growing international reputation made it an attractive addition to the company’s distribution business.

Riachi also highlighted the opportunities for custom installers, with Perlisten offering system design and measurement tools alongside its extensive range of home cinema products.

The partnership is expected to give Australian consumers and specialist dealers greater access to Perlisten’s premium audio technology while supporting the brand’s long-term growth in the local market.