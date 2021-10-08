As the release of the much anticipated Intel Alder Lake gets closer, PCs users around the world are being enticed with tiny bits of information on the product ahead of its launch.

Yesterday, a CPU-Z test was posted on Twitter by @TUM_APISAK showcasing the performance of the Intel Core i7-12700K.

Compared with other processors, the Intel’s 12th generation CPU showed an impressive performance increase — as high as 45 per cent.

Intel has also revealed on Twitter what Intel Alder Lake chips are going to look like.

The official release date for Intel’s 12th generation is expected to be next month.

The pricing of these processors also remains to be seen, although Amazon recently advertised some of its prices ahead of its launch.