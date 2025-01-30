Some folks go to IKEA for exercise and adventure.

Some go for the reasonably priced furnishings and the mind-bending, soul-destroying DIY flatpacks, and others simply to lay waste to the Swedish meatballs and $2 hotdogs.

And then there are those who standby for IKEA’s tips on how to tart their joint up a bit while staying on-trend.

Thankfully, IKEA staff have turned their minds to the design and furnishing trends for Australian 2025.

“These changes reflect a broader trend towards more connected, efficient, and adaptable living spaces, and the home as a haven for self-care, self-reliance and self-expression,” IKEA said.

Here are the top six movements for this year.

Flexibility

IKEA said people are moving away from open plan living and embracing the “broken plan” and “clever shapeshifting” to save space and create better functionality.

“2025 is ‘the return of the room’ … dynamic spaces that can change to accommodate a ​range of tasks throughout the day.”

Proactively smart home

“Smart tech is becoming more discreet, integrated and proactive, moving away from screen-based interactions to more intuitive controls that follow the principles of calm technology – less obtrusive and more blended into the home environment,” IKEA said.

Staff pointed to air purifiers, wifi speaker lamps and smart sensors to detect water leaks, doors or windows left open, motion and air quality.

The softened space

IKEA said 2025 will see an increase in “fluid forms that mirror the natural flow and organic movement found in nature, over angular furniture and sharp edges”. This will lead to homes that feel “comfortable, lived-in and harmonious”.

We’re talking about rounded footstools, coffee tables and cabinets.

Tactile minimalist

2025 will have a “new twist on minimalist design”, IKEA predicted.

“It’s all about the feel of the space. Mixing and matching different textures such as velvet, leather, wood and metal add depth and interest to any room. Combining textures creates a rich, layered look that is visually appealing, tactile and a calming environment.”

IKEA suggested tactile objects on the wall, textured table lamps and long pile shag rugs.

Biophilic design

Say what now?

Biophilic design is “all about connecting with nature through furniture and décor”, IKEA said, and is “not just about adding a few plants to your living room”.

The focus here is on “creating a space that feels alive and serene. Furniture made from natural materials like stone, wood, and rattan with organic shapes will dominate, making your home feel like a peaceful retreat”.​

To hit the right note, IKEA suggested “scents of freshly cut grass” and a plush green rug that “mimics the feeling of standing on grass in your living room”.

Reflective interiors

IKEA said “the trend of using glass and mirrors in unexpected places in the home is becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to reflect and transmit light, creating intriguing shapes, amplifying brightness, and enhancing the sense of space in a room”.

The brains trust pointed to mirrored panels in kitchen splashbacks and small mirrored art on bedroom walls.