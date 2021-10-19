Reports have suggested that Ikea’s latest lamp collection could come equipped with Bluetooth functionality.

A recently leaked image in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filling showed that the upcoming Vappeby Bluetooth speaker could also function as a lamp.

The speaker would feature a Spotify button that allows users to resume music from where they let off.

According to The Verge, the Vappeby features a USB-C port for charging and enables playback time for up to 13 hours on a single charge.

The filing published on Sunday shows the lamp being integrated with a 2700K bulb, which has warmer colours of orange and yellow.

The design also shows that the lamp comes with a switch along with a manual volume dial.

The manual also shows that the lamp is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Reports also suggest that users can activate the Spotify Tap with this device.

Spotify Tap allows you to launch your next listening session with a single tap of a button.

The FCC filing does not show when the Swedish conglomerate plans to release the new speaker.

The filing with the agency also does not mean that there was a guarantee that the designs would be turned into real-life products.