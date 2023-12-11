HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Ikea Unveils New Home Fitness Collection

By | 11 Dec 2023

Ikea has revealed its new Dajlien home fitness collection, which will launch in January 2024, and features 19 items designed for improving home fitness routines, including yoga mats, training weights, air purifiers, and portable Bluetooth speakers.

The Dajlien Air Purifier is the most notable, featuring three fan speeds, a small footprint, and a U$35 price tag. Australian pricing is yet to be announced.

It sports a simple white colour scheme, and offers a bright yellow handle and green frame. It’s not as robust as other Ikea air purifiers, and was created as a great alternative for those on a budget.

All other items in the collection were built to be portable, easy to use, and easy to store. Each item is ideal for small spaces, and shouldn’t take up much space when not in use.

Designer at Ikea of Sweden, Sarah Fager said, “Not everyone feels safe or comfortable going to a gym, and at home, we often deal with small space and time constraints. Dajlien was born from the desire to find smart solutions that address these limitations and help people create a convenient and motivating place for exercise. We wanted to create smart, beautiful products to inspire and redefine training as a fun, easy, and natural everyday activity.”

See below all 19 Dajlien items arriving in January in the collection:

  • Air Purifier.
  • Portable Bluetooth Speaker.
  • Exercise Mat (large).
  • Exercise Mat (small).
  • Bench with Storage.
  • Step Stool.
  • Shopping Bags.
  • Cushion.
  • Belt Bag.
  • Blanket.
  • Bath Towel.
  • Hand Towels.
  • Bath Poncho with Hood.
  • Relax Poncho.
  • Slippers.
  • Training Weights
  • Cart (Green or White).
  • Valet Stand (Green or White).
  • Exercise Set.



