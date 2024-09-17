Ikea’s Dirigera hub is now compatible with smart home platforms that use the Matter standard.

Matter is a new open-source standard for connected smart things developed by the CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance), which includes the likes of Apple, LG, Samsung, Siemens, Oppo, Huawei, Amazon, Comcast and Google.

“Matter is the seal of approval that says smart devices work reliably together – taking the guesswork out of the purchasing process,” says the CSA.

“That trust allows you to choose from a wider range of the brands you love and brings you the comfort of a secure and seamless connected home.”

Ikea says that as the first step in adopting Matter, the Dirigera hub will be updated to become a “Matter Bridge, enabling it to support any Matter-enabled system”.

This update will allow all Ikea smart products based on Zigbee – the protocol powering IKEA’s smart products since 2012 – to communicate with other Matter-supported devices and platforms.

Dirigera hub allows users to connect and control smart products in the Ikea Home smart app.

“Picture yourself being able to wake up, dim the lights, raise your blinds, and listen to some music – all without having to get out of bed (or having to rewire your home),” Ikea says.

Ikea’s smart range includes lighting, blinds, air quality products and speakers.

“All our smart products work independently. Adding them to the hub opens up new ways to control and customise your home – with extra functions and features when you combine two or more products.

“Your smart home can be controlled in various ways – with the Ikea Home smart app, remote controls, shortcut button, voice or motion. You control individual products, groups, rooms or all at once.”

Damir Smrkovic, Platform and Technology leader at Ikea of Sweden says users “no longer need to worry about compatibility – everything will just work together, easily and efficiently”.

Ikea says it has “actively contributed” to the development of the Matter standard.

The CSA describes itself as the “place where industry professionals across the globe come together, paving the way to a world of seamless interaction that is transforming the way we live, work, and play. We believe all objects can work together to enhance our day-to-day experiences, and together we create the standards, tools, and platforms which make this possible”.