The latest device to join the ranks of Ikea’s audio range is The Vappeby, a Spotify Tap enabled Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a lantern.

Ikea claim that their new speaker is the first on the market to feature Spotify Tap, which allows users to continue listening to the music that was playing when the device was turned off as soon as it’s turned on again. It also offers 360-degree sound and an IP65 rating.

Charging comes via USB-C and at full capacity, The Vappeby will run for roughly 12 hours.

For Ikea to take on competitors in the audio solutions market is a big task, so finding a unique angle such as a built-in lantern, in a competitive area is without a doubt their best option. Furthermore, the speaker will only set back customers $65 USD (roughly $86 AUD).

Now the price indicates that the speaker quality is not likely to be extremely high, but hopefully clear enough that the music is legible and enjoyable. It is likely to compete with other low cost and practical speakers that boast features that make them perfect for outdoor enjoyment such as the waterproof and shockproof Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2, which costs $129 AUD at JB HI-FI .

Previously, Ikea had partnered with Sonos for their SYMFONISK range of home speakers. However The Vappeby is quite limited in terms of features, with no inclusion of Sonos integration, smart control via Alexa, Siri or other digital personal assistants, or a power bank, which is a feature that would be perfect for campers.

The built in light feature is something not offered by competitors, making Ikea’s The Vappeby a product that stands out among the crowd for regular campers.