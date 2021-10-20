IKEA has confirmed they will soon offer a Bluetooth speaker lamp.

The Swedish conglomerate confirmed the matter to ChannelNews when asked about the matter recently.

“We can confirm that the VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker lamp will join the IKEA range in the near future and we’re looking forward to sharing more detailed information when the time is right,” the company said in a statement sent to ChannelNews.

The company however did not disclose the timeline as to when the product would be available to the masses.

It was earlier reported that IKEA’s latest lamp collection could come equipped with Bluetooth functionality.

On Sunday, a leaked image in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filling showed the upcoming Vappeby Bluetooth speaker could also function as a lamp.

The speaker would feature a Spotify button that allows users to resume music from where they had let off.