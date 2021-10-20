HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > IKEA Confirms New Bluetooth Speaker Lamps

IKEA Confirms New Bluetooth Speaker Lamps

By | 20 Oct 2021

IKEA has confirmed they will soon offer a Bluetooth speaker lamp.

The Swedish conglomerate confirmed the matter to ChannelNews when asked about the matter recently.

“We can confirm that the VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker lamp will join the IKEA range in the near future and we’re looking forward to sharing more detailed information when the time is right,” the company said in a statement sent to ChannelNews.

The company however did not disclose the timeline as to when the product would be available to the masses.

It was earlier reported that IKEA’s latest lamp collection could come equipped with Bluetooth functionality. 

On Sunday, a leaked image in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filling showed the upcoming Vappeby Bluetooth speaker could also function as a lamp. 

The speaker would feature a Spotify button that allows users to resume music from where they had let off.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Ikea’s New Lamp Could Double Up As A Bluetooth Speaker
IKEA And Sonos Master The Art Of Sound
Ikea Reveals New Gaming Furniture Range
Ikea Sonos Table Lamp
Ikea and Sonos Debuts New Lamp In October  
IKEA’s $55 Device Turns Any Surface Into Wireless Charger
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

360 Reality Audio Now Available on Amazon Music
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
BREAKING: Facebook Planning To Rename
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
COMMENT: I’m An Android Smartphone But No-One Buys Me. What am I?
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
Acer Jacket Protects From The Elements And Microbes
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
Over 20 Activision Blizzard Employees “Exited” After Harassment Probe
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

360 Reality Audio Now Available on Amazon Music
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony Electronics Inc will expand 360 Reality Audio distribution, content, and compatible devices, including support from Amazon Music Unlimited to play...
Read More