HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Ikea Australia Bucks Years Of Losses With Biggest Profit Ever

Ikea Australia Bucks Years Of Losses With Biggest Profit Ever

By | 15 Dec 2022

Ikea Australia has posted its largest profit in its 47-year history in the country.

After worsening losses in recent years threatened to sink the big box retailer, Ikea Australia’s net profit for FY22 hit $82 million, buoyed by pandemic-driven projects, renovations, and refurnishing.

This net profit was up more than $70 million from the previous year’s $7.89 million profit, and a far cry from its $8.7 million loss in 2020.

The aforementioned 2021 turnover was seen as a pandemic-driven miracle, following four straight years of losses.

The ten stores across Australia had last turned a profit in 2016, despite doubling sales from 2014’s $733 million to $1.54 billion in 2020. Soaring costs and ‘franchise fees’ led to four straight years of losses, halted only by the pandemic.

This growth is continuing.

ASIC lodgings show that Ikea Australia’s gross profit in FY22 was $724.08 million, versus a gross profit of $622.76 million in 2021.

Profit before tax in FY22 was $117.6 million, up from $18.22 million.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Ikea Set To Crank Out Cheap Light With Sonos Speaker Combo
Ikea Australia Launches Gift Registry, In-Store App Checkout
Sonos Revenues Fall As IKEA Makes Up 56% Of Sales
Ikea Australia Launches Sustainable Living Shop
IKEA Sends Cease And Desist Over Furniture Store Horror Game
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Still Betting Big On Alexa, Despite Staff Cull
Latest News
/
December 15, 2022
/
Apple Brings New Whiteboard App With IOS Update
Latest News
/
December 15, 2022
/
Smaller Telcos Make Gains On Telstra, Optus, TPG
Latest News
/
December 15, 2022
/
Musk Bans Twitter Account That Tracks His Private Jet
Latest News
/
December 15, 2022
/
Apple Announces TvOS 16.2 Update
Latest News
/
December 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Still Betting Big On Alexa, Despite Staff Cull
Latest News
/
December 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
When Amazon was forced to cull over 10,000 staffers, they hit the Devices and Services group first. Despite this, the...
Read More