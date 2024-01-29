IKEA’s ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Charger has been recalled by the ACCC, after it was found it can be easily damaged or broken, exposing live cable parts to the user.

The USB charger comes in a dark grey colour, with the model number ‘ICPSW5-40-1.’

It was found there was a risk of burn injuries or death due to electric shock if a damaged cable is touched by a user. Additionally, there’s a risk of property damage if the device catches fire.

There have been incidents reported where damaged cables have caused electric shock and burn injuries to users.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the affected device immediately and contact IKEA, either by phone or in-store, to receive a full refund. A receipt is not required.

More information can be found at www.IKEA.com.au/recalls.

Consumers can also call IKEA at the following numbers: