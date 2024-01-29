HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Charger Recalled

IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Charger Recalled

By | 29 Jan 2024

IKEA’s ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Charger has been recalled by the ACCC, after it was found it can be easily damaged or broken, exposing live cable parts to the user.

The USB charger comes in a dark grey colour, with the model number ‘ICPSW5-40-1.’

It was found there was a risk of burn injuries or death due to electric shock if a damaged cable is touched by a user. Additionally, there’s a risk of property damage if the device catches fire.

There have been incidents reported where damaged cables have caused electric shock and burn injuries to users.

 

Consumers are being urged to stop using the affected device immediately and contact IKEA, either by phone or in-store, to receive a full refund. A receipt is not required.

More information can be found at www.IKEA.com.au/recalls.

Consumers can also call IKEA at the following numbers:

  • ACT/NSW/TAS: 02 8020 6641
  • Queensland: 07 3380 6800
  • Victoria/Tasmania: 03 8523 2154
  • Western Australia: 08 8234 3944
  • South Australia: 08 8234 3333


About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
ACCC Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Increased Ticket Scams
Commonwealth Bank Sends Out Major Alert Over New Scam
Crusader Caravans Pays Penalties Over Alleged Misleading Waterproof Testing
Tax Haven IKEA Milking Billions Out Of Australia While Giving Next To Nothing Back
ACCC Recalls Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Seagate Releases 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives
Latest News
/
January 29, 2024
/
Microsoft Lays Off 1,900 Staff
Latest News
/
January 29, 2024
/
Fossil To Leave Smartwatch Sector
Latest News
/
January 29, 2024
/
BenQ Unveils New Projector For Classrooms & Offices
Latest News
/
January 29, 2024
/
Apple To Open Alternative App Stores On iOS Devices
Latest News
/
January 29, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Seagate Releases 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives
Latest News
/
January 29, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Seagate Technology has revealed its new IronWolf Pro hard drives, targeted at small to medium businesses and enterprises. It’s been...
Read More