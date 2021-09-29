A new and improved version of the Symfonisk table lamp speaker introduced by Ikea and Sonos two years ago will debut again in just a matter of days.

In a statement, the company said the new lamp which will be available in all stores starting next month and will come with an even better sound experience and updated customisable designs.

Ikea said the new and improved designs was a powerful mood booster that combined the functionality of a smart lamp with a speaker but has been further developed with regards to both sound and design.

“Since launching the first Symfonisk table lamp speaker, we learned a lot about how and where they are being used,” Stjepan Begic, product owner at Ikea of Sweden said.

“For example, a lot of people use the lamp speaker on a nightstand, which led us to create a new, slightly smaller lamp base.

“We’re now also offering customers more design choices, making the lamp speaker a better fit for their individual homes.

“By integrating a speaker into a table lamp, we can save space, decrease clutter, and create atmosphere with both light and sound,” he added.

The new Symfonisk table lamp speaker allows greater personalisation as the product is now divided into a speaker lamp base and lamp shade, which are being sold separately.

Customers can choose between a black or white version of the lamp base, as well as two lamp shades in different styles and colours, a textile or glass lampshade, in either black or white.