US cooler manufacturer Igloo has expanded a major product recall to 1.2 million units globally, following dozens of injury reports including 26 fingertip amputations linked to its products.

The expanded recall was issued after 130,000 additional units of its its 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers were flagged last week, which built on an initial February recall.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the cooler’s tow handle can trap users’ fingers against the body of the cooler, creating a risk of fingertip amputation and crushing injuries.

In total, Igloo has received 78 injury reports, including bone fractures and deep lacerations.

The affected coolers were manufactured prior to January 2024 and sold between January 2019 and January 2025 at retailers including Costco, Target, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The products were also available online via Amazon and Igloo’s official website, priced between USD $80 and $140 (A$120–$210).

The recalled coolers were also distributed in Canada and Mexico.

Igloo has offered a free replacement handle and urged consumers to contact its customer service or visit its recall website for more information.