TCL Electronics the world’s who actually manufacture the most TVs in the world including models for Samsung LG and Sony has used IFA 2024 t show off their latest TVs with claims that Mini LED is the best technology for large screen TV’s.

The Company also believes that their Mini LED TV technology is “cost effective” especially for families and sports lovers who “want the best without having to fork out “big money for a big TV”.

At IFA the Company rolled out a brand-new product lineup and one of its most comprehensive product displays shown to date.

The Company that is carving market share away from the likes of LG and Sony is in a head on fight with Chinese archrival Hisense for market share with research revealing that both TCL and Hisense are growing share in Australia and globally.



TCL already has world’s largest 115″ QD-Mini LED TV and the world’s thinnest “All-In-One” NXTFRAME TVs and they recently cut a deal with Danish audio Company Bang & Olufsen to deliver superior premium sound to select TV’s

“TCL has just introduced premium ‘QD-Mini LED’, incorporating specially developed optics and advanced AI processing that makes it the ultimate choice for the discerning viewer” executives told the IFA press conference.

The Melbourne based business recently debuted the world’s thinnest ‘All-in-One’ NXTFRAME TV similar to Samsung’s Frame TV.

“These amazing lifestyle TVs are a seamless blend of high-performance technology and elegant design that will turn any home space into a masterpiece” the Company claims.

Recently the Company who is being closely watched by their competitors took Mini LED backlight technology to the next level with QD-Mini LED, now seen as a key premium TV technology.

Among the best-in-class QD-Mini LED displays are TCL’s new QM7 and QM8 models.

These QD-Mini LED sets utilize high-zone local dimming and incorporate advanced TCL backlight and processing technologies. The flagship QM8 level also includes the massive 115” model, which is the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV.