Acer has rolled out a new range of powerful gaming machines at IFA among the range is a powerful Predator Orion 7000 desktop and two new Nitro V laptops including one with a removable controller, also in the range is a neat new AMD powered handheld machine.

There is even a new gaming machine for females who now make up 50% of gamers according to Acer executives.

All of the machines house cutting-edge AI technology with AI being used to control battery use and power performance.

At the top of the range is the Predator Orion 7000 desktop that comes with Intel’s next-gen processors. And of course, you have got to have the latest graphics process which come in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, which is capable of 1321 AI TOPS for AI gaming.

At the IFA Berlin 2024 launch Acer was keen to push their thermal management which is a key feature of the Orion 7000 that includes the Predator Cyclone 360 system fan and a CPU liquid cooler.

Designed to maintain optimal temperatures the Predator Cyclone 360’s 3-in-1 fan setup and flow channel are engineered to maximize airflow, boosting cooling efficiency by 15-percent and lowering motherboard temperatures by 9 degrees Celsius compared to its predecessor.

The Companies new Acer’s Nitro V 14 is aimed at gamers, students, and professionals.

Designed to appeal it has a pearl white chassis and teal lighting, bringing a fresh new look to the gaming market.

Acer did stress that it was designed with females in mind.

The new stylish notebook is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 8040 Series processors with integrated Ryzen AI technology and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

There was also a 16″Nitro V 16 which has larger display and is geared towards entry-level gamers.

Handheld Nitro

The new Acer Nitro Blaze 7 handheld houses the latest AMD Ryzen chip that boasts powerful AI capabilities.

Recently AMD is now pushing its Ryzen AI generation to new PCs in every form.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS boasts 39 AI TOPS (tera or trillion operations per second), putting it in the same league as many AI-powered laptops.

Teamed up with the AMD Radeon 780M and 16GB of RAM, you’ve got the makings of a powerful gaming beast that can fit into a small bag.

Then there’s the 7-inch 1920×1080 144Hz IPS touch display with 100% sRGB color gamut support, delivering vibrant and bright visuals, even for the darkest of horror games.