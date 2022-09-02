Lenovo has debuted a slew of new products at IFA in Berlin, including tablets, notebooks, glasses, monitors, its first 16-inch Chromebook, and the most advanced Thinkpad Fold to date.

In addition, a number of products previously announced at MWC 2022 have gone on sold in Australia.

THINKPAD XI FOLD

Leading the pack for the newly announced products is the Thinkpad XI Fold.

The world’s lightest 16-inch laptop at just 1.28kg, the Thinkpad X1 Fold now features a 22 per cent larger folding OLED display, 25 per cent thinner chassis, and thinner bezels all around.

Don’t let the size and weight fool you, though – this machine is a powerhouse, with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, SSD storage up to 1TB, and memory options up to 32GB LPDDR5.

The OLED panel is 16.3 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio, giving the versatility to be oriented in portrait or landscape modes. It sports up to 600nits HDR brightness, and supports Dolby Vision.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

THINKBOOK 16p GEN 3

The latest supercharged ThinkBook sees this workhorse given substantial improvements across the board.

It sports AMD Ryzen 9 6000 H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics, with two display options available: a 400nit 60Hz panel, or a supercharged 500nit 165Hz VESA Certified HDR400 panel.

Consumers can also add up to 32GB dual-channel LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2TB through dual SSD storage.

The 71Wh battery will maintain on-the-go use, as will Wi-Fi 6 support. It sports two USB Type-C ports, one USB4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

This computer is available now, starting at A$5059.

In addition, both the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, and the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 — both announced at MWC 2022 — –are now out in Australia, starting at A$2399 and A$2269, respectively.

IDEAPAD 5i CHROMEBOOK

This is the first 16-inch Chromebook that Lenovo has released to date, and it makes the most of its frame, with a bordless 2.5K display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both a work machine and an entertainment hub, the 5i has Wi-Fi 6e connectivity, 12 hours of battery life, a numpad, and a deeper 1.5mm keyboard for more accurate typing.

There’s a FHD camera with a built-in physical shutter, and two user-facing speakers that sport Waves’ MaxxAudio.

Optional 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processors are available if you fancy yourself needing that extra heft.

LENOVO TAB P11 and P11 PRO (GEN 2)

Lenovo also announced the second generation of its Tab P11 and P11 Pro tablets.

The Pro version is a beauty, featuring an 11.2-inch OLED touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR10+.

Boasting a 600 nit screen brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a120Hz fast refresh rate and 360Hz touch response speeds for gaming perfection, while the four-speaker system rocks JBL gear and Dolby Atmos spatial audio for an incredible and immersive tablet experience.

This version offers 120 per cent more power than the first generation, with a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor, up to 8GB RAM memory, Wi-Fi 6e connectivity, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

For a less intensive tablet, the Lenovo Tab p11 (2nd Gen) offers an 11.5-inch LCD display, with 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood is the MediaTek G99 octa-core processor, up to 6GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6e enabled, this is a streamlined version of the Pro, while still sporting 50 per cent more power than its predecessor.