IFA Cygnett Launch Six New Magnetic Power Banks

By | 4 Sep 2024

Cygnett has unveiled six new Magnetic Wireless Power Banks, in different colours at Europes biggest CE trade show IFA Berlin.

Designed in Australia, the new range includes two premium 5K models branded MagSlim that s being sold by major CE retailers in Australia and NZ, plus a further four 5K models branded Charge & Connect (exclusive to JB Hi Fi in Australia).

Weighing only 112 grams and measuring just 9mm thin, the pocketable MagSlim piggybacks wirelessly off your phone, powering every moment of your day.

“The secret to the Power Banks slim profile is the inclusion of a high-end Lithium (LCO) battery chemistry. The same technology used inside most phones, LCO batteries boast lower thermal output and better energy density”, says Alistair Chisholm, Cygnett Head of Product Design.

With strong built-in magnets, MagSlim effortlessly snaps onto the back of your phone and instantly starts restoring the battery life. Magnets inside the Power Bank ensure perfect alignment with your phone, for a seamless and safe wireless charging experience.

The inclusion of a 20W USB-C port is perfect for charging other devices or for unlocking faster charging speeds for your phone, by plugging in a charging cable. This USB-C port is also used to recharge the Power Bank. It can also be used to simultaneously buddy charge a device whilst wirelessly charging another.

A digital display lets you track your power status, showing you exactly how much power remains and helps you track its recharging progress back to 100%.

Whilst the JB Hi Fi exclusive range Charge & Connect is slightly lighter (104 grams) and thinner (8.9mm), it has an LED battery indicator instead of a digital display and a USB-C port that delivers 18W Max wired charging Vs 20W from MagSlim.

Cygnett’s MagSlim and Charge & Connect Magnetic Wireless Power Banks are compatible with phones or phone cases that support MagSafe or Qi magnetic wireless charging. Cygnett is currently working on introducing a 10K capacity version of MagSlim.

Cygnett is showcase both MagSlim and Charge & Connect products at the IFA Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances trade show in Berlin, 6-10 September 2024.

MagSlim Range:
• MagSlim 5K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (Black) (AU RRP $69.95)
• MagSlim 5K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (Champagne) (AU RRP $69.95)

Charge & Connect Range:
• Charge & Connect 5K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (Black) (AU RRP $59.95)
• Charge & Connect 5K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (Blue) (AU RRP $59.95)
• Charge & Connect 5K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (Green) (AU RRP $59.95)
• Charge & Connect 5K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (Pink) (AU RRP $59.95)



