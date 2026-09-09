UGREEN has entered the AI-powered smart home market with HomeAgent, a local-first ecosystem designed to process footage, store household data and control connected devices without relying heavily on cloud services.

Unveiled at IFA 2026, the platform is built around the HomeAgent HA100 and more powerful HA100 Pro hubs, which combine AI processing, local storage, security and smart home control.

Users will be able to ask UGREEN’s Uliya voice assistant to control supported devices, check live camera feeds or previous events and create voice alerts for occurrences such as a package arriving or a baby crying.

HomeAgent can locally store and process files, photos, security footage and device activity without a monthly storage subscription. However, UGREEN says that account authentication, remote access, notifications, software updates and optional services may still require internet or cloud connectivity.

Its AI can recognise people, vehicles, pets and packages, flag unusual activity and generate event summaries. Users can also search recorded footage using keywords.

UGREEN is positioning HomeAgent beyond conventional security monitoring, with the platform able to identify moments from live camera footage or photo libraries, create highlight videos and display them on the company’s Gallery LCD smart frames.

Matter support allows compatible third-party products to be managed alongside UGREEN devices, with users able to create automation scenes and coordinate multiple devices through voice commands.

The HA100 Pro adds faster networking and greater AI performance for deeper contextual understanding, voice-based automation creation and more advanced recognition.

At the top of the range is the MasterAgent MA100 (above), which UGREEN claims is the first agentic AI home hub powered by Nvidia’s Jetson Thor T5000 platform. It delivers up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS of local computing performance for running larger AI models and coordinating multiple devices and tasks.

The wider ecosystem will include SynCare ID500 Pro indoor, OD600 Pro PoE and OD800 Pro battery cameras, alongside a Uliya smart speaker and Gallery displays.

Pre-orders for the HA100, HA100 Pro and MA100 have opened through UGREEN’s AIoT online store ahead of a Kickstarter campaign beginning October 27. Customers can place a deposit starting from $50 to secure a claimed 50% early-bird discount.

Final pricing, Australian availability and complete feature details have not been confirmed.