TP-Link has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first complete Wi-Fi 8 product line-up at IFA 2026, led by its new Archer 8 Ultra router and Deco 8 Ultra mesh system.

Based on the upcoming IEEE 802.11bn standard, Wi-Fi 8 is being developed to improve reliability rather than simply deliver another major jump in headline speeds.

TP-Link said its new Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine would strengthen coverage at the edges of the home, manage congestion when multiple devices are connected and reduce interference.

The system incorporates technologies including Enhanced Long Range and Distributed Resource Units, designed to improve connections for distant and low-power devices. Non-Primary Channel Access is intended to keep networks responsive under heavy loads, while new modulation technology aims to maintain throughput in areas with substantial interference.

The flagship Archer 8 Ultra BN19000 (pictured above) is a tri-band Wi-Fi 8 router offering aggregate wireless speeds of up to 19Gbps and 10Gbps wired connectivity. It includes 18 internal antennas and adopts a minimalist design with a dual-tone grille and status lighting.

TP-Link’s Deco 8 Ultra BN22000 (below) is a tri-band mesh system capable of aggregate wireless speeds of up to 22Gbps, alongside 10Gbps wired connectivity.

The company claims a three-unit Deco pack can cover up to 9,800 square feet, or approximately 910 square metres, and support more than 200 connected devices.

TP-Link said both products were designed to be displayed prominently in the home, rather than hidden away where their wireless performance could be restricted.

The Archer 8 Ultra will become available for pre-order in selected regions from September 30, when TP-Link will also hold a global online launch event revealing further details.

The broader range is scheduled to expand with the Deco 8 mesh system during the first quarter of 2027, followed by the Roam 8 travel router, range extenders and adapters in the second quarter.

Australian pricing, availability and whether the local market will be included in the first pre-order wave have not been confirmed. TP-Link cautioned that specifications and release schedules may vary between regions.