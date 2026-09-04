Tineco has arrived at IFA 2026 with five new floorcare products spanning wet-and-dry cleaning, steam cleaning, cordless vacuuming and carpet care, as the company increases its focus on automating the less appealing parts of household cleaning.

Headlining the new range is the FLOOR ONE S11 Artist Fusion Steam, which Tineco claims is the first floor cleaner to combine 230°C HyperSteam with heated mopping.

The new flagship uses HeatBoost Mopping alongside high-temperature steam to loosen stubborn dirt, while ReverseScrub technology works across the floor to help lift more difficult marks.

Suction reaches a claimed 35,000Pa, while battery life extends to 110 minutes, giving the machine enough capacity to tackle larger homes without frequent charging.

Cleaning the cleaner itself has also been addressed. The S11 Artist Fusion Steam incorporates dual steam self-cleaning through FlashDry and SilentDry modes, which clean and dry the brush and internal pathways after use.

Tineco is also showcasing the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Boost Steam at IFA for the first time following its recent introduction.

It uses 230°C BoostSteam and ReverseScrub technology to tackle dried-on dirt, with Tineco claiming the steam function can be ready within 30 seconds. Suction is rated at up to 25,000Pa.

Its 180-degree HyperStretch design reduces the machine to 13cm high when laid flat, allowing it to reach beneath beds, sofas and other low furniture. FlashDry takes care of post-cleaning maintenance.

Another approach to automation can be found in the FLOOR ONE Station S9 Scientist, which adds an automatic water-management station.

The 5-litre station can refill the floor cleaner with either cold water or water heated to 60°C, reducing the need for users to manually refill its tank between cleaning sessions.

A HydroBurst system directs a 15-degree high-pressure water jet towards stubborn stains before the machine collects the loosened dirt and dirty water with up to 25,000Pa of suction.

Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor monitors floor conditions and automatically adjusts suction and water flow, while a 180-degree lay-flat design provides access underneath furniture.

Once cleaning is complete, FlashDry can dry the brush and filter within five minutes. A quieter SilentDry setting is also available.

Tineco is extending the same hands-off approach to conventional cordless vacuuming with the PURE ONE STATION 7 ZeroTouch.

Its ZeroTouch Intelligent Station automatically empties the vacuum’s dust container after cleaning, seals and replaces the dust bag and compacts the collected debris to increase the amount that can fit inside.

The cordless vacuum produces a claimed 350AW of suction and offers up to 90 minutes of runtime. It is designed for carpets and hard floors as well as collecting pet hair.

Carpet cleaning rounds out Tineco’s IFA line-up with the CARPET ONE Steam.

The dedicated carpet cleaner uses HyperSteam to target stains before extracting dirty water with up to 175AW of suction. DrySense technology is designed to reduce the time carpets remain wet following cleaning.

It also incorporates steam self-cleaning and Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor, which adjusts cleaning performance according to the level of dirt detected.

The five-product showcase reflects the increasingly competitive floorcare market, where manufacturers are moving beyond simply increasing suction power and instead looking to automate preparation, cleaning and maintenance.

Tineco says it has now been ranked the world’s number one household wet-and-dry vacuum cleaner brand for four consecutive years. The company entered the floor washer category with the FLOOR ONE S1 in 2020 and has since expanded heavily into steam and automated floorcare.

Tineco is demonstrating the new products at IFA 2026 in Hall 9 at Messe Berlin from 4 to 8 September.

Australian pricing and availability for the newly announced IFA models have not yet been confirmed.