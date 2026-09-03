Siemens has unveiled a new iQ700 washer-dryer at IFA 2026, combining heat pump drying with a 2-in-1 laundry format designed to improve energy efficiency while maintaining standard appliance dimensions.

The new WL64B2A40 uses heat pump technology for drying, allowing Siemens to reduce drying temperatures by up to 40 per cent compared with conventional condenser washer-dryers. The company says the lower-temperature gentleDry system is particularly suited to more delicate items such as wool, down and outdoor clothing.

The appliance also introduces a maintenance-free intelligentClean system that automatically removes lint during washing and drying. Water is circulated through the evaporator, condenser and an additional filter, reducing the need for users to manually clean parts of the system after each cycle.

Siemens has also included its i-Dos automatic detergent dispensing technology, which measures and dispenses detergent and fabric softener for each wash.

For smaller loads, the washer-dryer can wash and dry 1kg of laundry in around 80 minutes. A smartFinish program uses steam to reduce creasing in clean, dry laundry by up to 50 per cent, potentially reducing the amount of ironing required.

The machine can also adjust wash settings for specific stains. Users select the type of stain, such as grass or coffee, and the washer-dryer modifies the cycle without requiring pre-treatment.

Energy efficiency is one of the main selling points. Under the European energy labelling system, the iQ700 achieves Class A for combined washing and drying. When washing alone, Siemens says the machine uses 42kWh per 100 cycles, which is 20 per cent below the 53kWh threshold for Europe’s Class A rating.

The use of heat pump technology in a combined washer-dryer is notable because heat pumps are more commonly associated with standalone tumble dryers. Siemens is positioning the new model as a way to bring the lower-temperature, more energy-efficient drying approach into homes where there may only be space for a single laundry appliance.

The washer-dryer forms part of a broader Siemens appliance showcase at IFA 2026. The company is also demonstrating its latest iQ700 oven, which can automatically recognise more than 100 dishes and recommend appropriate cooking settings. Users can now save their own favourite recipes, allowing the oven to recall the corresponding settings for meals they prepare regularly.

Siemens is also using the Berlin show to highlight new refrigeration, coffee machines, cooker hoods and its recently announced steam drawer.

The iQ700 heat pump washer-dryer is scheduled to launch in Europe in March 2027. Australian pricing and availability have not yet been announced.