Luna has now started shipping its screenless Luna Band globally, it announced recently at IFA 2026. The health and fitness wearable was first unveiled at CES 2026 and a pre-order campaign began in July.

Retailing at A$249, the Luna Band is uniquely display- and distraction-free and comes in three colours: Onyx Black, Aloe Green and Desert Beige. The 24-gram wearable is designed to collect health and fitness information continuously, with users accessing their data and insights through the Luna smartphone app.

The Band features an optical heart-rate sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope, along with sensors for skin temperature and blood oxygen. It can track sleep, activity, heart-rate zones, VO2 Max and training load, while supporting more than 60 workout modes. Automatic workout detection is also available for activities including running, walking, cycling, elliptical training and rowing.

Battery life is rated at up to 10 days, while the Band has a 5ATM water-resistance rating. GPS is handled through the Luna app rather than built into the Band itself.

At the centre of the Luna experience is its LifeOS platform. The company describes the system as an adaptive health engine designed to turn the information collected by the Band into personalised guidance rather than simply presenting users with a collection of health statistics.

The health intelligence system means users can add a personal health and fitness goal and the device will adapt what it measures based around helping the wearer reach their goal. A daily calendar with actional guidance can also be created.

The Luna Band incorporates voice-led functionality. When it was first revealed at CES, Luna highlighted the ability to use voice input for tasks such as logging meals and symptoms and requesting health guidance, with Siri integration forming part of the original announcement.

Luna’s decision to launch the band without a mandatory subscription is another key feature. The company says users can access its AI insights and coaching without an additional monthly or recurring charge.