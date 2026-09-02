Samsung has used IFA 2026 in Berlin to preview two new Bespoke AI washing machines, including a 10kg model focused on energy efficiency and a larger 13kg washer designed to retain a conventional cabinet depth.

The new 10kg Bespoke AI Washer is being positioned around lower energy consumption, with Samsung claiming it can use up to 70.2 per cent less energy than the minimum requirement for Europe’s Class A washing machine rating.

That figure is based on European energy labelling standards rather than Australian testing, but it points to the direction Samsung is taking with its next generation of laundry appliances as energy costs and efficiency remain major considerations for households.

The second model increases capacity to 13kg while keeping the cabinet depth at around 600mm.

Samsung says it has achieved the larger drum size through its SpaceMax design, which increases internal capacity without significantly increasing the external footprint of the appliance.

That could be particularly relevant in Australia, where larger-capacity washers are popular with families but laundry spaces can still be relatively constrained.

Both machines also introduce Samsung’s Auto Open Door function. At the end of a wash cycle, the door can open automatically to help release moisture and improve ventilation inside the drum.

The 13kg model also incorporates a larger touch display and deeper integration with Samsung’s SmartThings platform.

Through SmartThings, users can access connected laundry functions, monitor cycles and manage compatible Samsung appliances from within the same ecosystem.

Samsung has increasingly been using its Bespoke AI branding across refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances, with artificial intelligence being used to automate settings and reduce the amount of manual input required from users.

At IFA 2026, the company is continuing that strategy by combining AI-assisted operation with greater capacity and energy efficiency rather than simply adding more connected features.

The two washers are currently being presented as development-stage products, which means Samsung has not yet confirmed when they will go into commercial production.

Australian pricing and availability have also not been announced.

However, Samsung already has an established Bespoke AI laundry range in Australia, making the new washers relevant to the local market if they progress to a broader international release.