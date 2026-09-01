Samsung and Danish audio brand CANVAS HiFi will unveil an integrated flagship OLED television and high-end audio system at IFA 2026 in Berlin this week, a product that has already drawn legal action from Bang & Olufsen and which currently has no Australian release date.

The CANVAS The HiFi S99H is built around Samsung’s S99H, the flagship of the Company’s 2026 OLED range. It makes its official debut on September 4 and will reach selected CANVAS gallery showrooms in Europe from October.

Television As Furniture

Rather than mounting a soundbar beneath the screen, CANVAS has wrapped continuous horizontal timber slats around both the audio module and the television itself, running up the sides and across the top of the panel. The result is a single furniture-style object rather than a conventional TV-plus-soundbar arrangement.

The system will be offered in 55, 65, 77 and 83-inch sizes. Buyers of the 65, 77 and 83-inch models can choose between the standard CANVAS audio module and the larger CANVAS L, which was shown publicly at High End Vienna in May. The 55-inch version is supplied with the smaller unit only.

A fixed floor stand or wall mount is included as standard, with an optional rotating floor stand available in aluminium or black.

Audio Specification

The standard CANVAS system uses two 165mm woofers, two 29mm silk-dome tweeters, passive radiators, four-channel Class-D amplification and BACCH 3D processing.

Critically for the premium market, the audio system operates independently of the television. Connection to the S99H is via HDMI eARC, with TOSLINK and analogue inputs alongside it, while Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Roon, TIDAL, Spotify Connect and DLNA allow the unit to function as a standalone music streamer.

Pricing starts at €7,999, or around A$15,000 at current exchange rates. No Australian pricing has been set.

Bang & Olufsen Legal Fight Continues

The collaboration remains under legal challenge. Bang & Olufsen took action over the design of the earlier CANVAS The HiFi Frame, the 2025 product that paired CANVAS audio with Samsung’s The Frame, claiming infringement of its look and feel. ChannelNews reported in May that the dispute involving both CANVAS and Samsung was ongoing, and CANVAS has pressed ahead with the CANVAS L and now the S99H regardless.

Australian Question Mark

There is no indication that either product will be brought to Australia.

Samsung’s 2026 OLED range is already heavily ranged by JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, although both are currently selling the S95H rather than the S99H. Local distribution of the CANVAS combination would require a retailer prepared to test consumer appetite for a television with a built-in Danish audio system at a price point several times that of a conventional flagship OLED.

Strategically, the tie-up pushes Samsung further into territory held by Bang & Olufsen, Loewe and the premium custom install AV channel, combining television, high-end audio and furniture design in a single product. If distribution is expanded beyond specialist CANVAS galleries, it would hand Harvey Norman and other premium Australian AV retailers a new high-margin television proposition.