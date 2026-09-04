Roborock is widening its ambitions beyond indoor floor cleaning, using IFA 2026 in Berlin to introduce its first robotic pool cleaner alongside new robot vacuums, wet-and-dry floor cleaners and a robotic lawn mower.

The expansion comes as Roborock builds on its position in robotic floorcare. According to IDC data cited by the company, Roborock ranked first globally for both robotic vacuum unit shipments and sales value during the first half of 2026.

Among the biggest announcements is the RockAqua P1, Roborock’s first robotic pool cleaner and a product already confirmed for Australia and New Zealand.

Designed to clean pool floors, walls, waterlines and shallow platforms down to 15cm, the RockAqua P1 delivers claimed suction of 6,800 gallons per hour and uses a 4-litre debris basket with dual 180 and 70-micron filtration.

The cordless robot can operate for up to 3.5 hours before requiring a 3.5-hour recharge. A monocular camera assists with obstacle avoidance, while dynamic dirt detection allows the cleaner to respond to areas requiring additional attention.

Auto Waterline Parking is designed to make retrieving the robot easier once cleaning has finished.

Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to become the first markets to launch the RockAqua P1 in January 2027, although local pricing has not yet been announced.

Roborock is also introducing two high-end robot vacuums, the Saros 20 Flow and Qrevo Edge 3 Pro, both of which deliver claimed HyperForce suction of up to 36,000Pa.

The models use Roborock’s upgraded AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0, allowing them to negotiate double-layer thresholds measuring up to 8.8cm.

The Saros 20 Flow combines its high suction with a roller-mopping system and Retract Sense LiDAR navigation, while the Qrevo Edge 3 Pro also incorporates retractable LiDAR to maintain a profile of 7.95cm for cleaning beneath low furniture.

Both products have been confirmed for Australia at A$2,799. The Qrevo Edge 3 Pro is scheduled to arrive from mid-to-late September, while the Saros 20 Flow is expected from late September or early October.

The two ranges have also received Allergy Friendly certification from the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation, or ECARF. The certification assesses products against scientific criteria intended to help consumers with allergies identify suitable products.

Roborock’s floorcare range is expanding further with the F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2, a wet-and-dry vacuum combining high-temperature steam and hot-water cleaning to tackle dried-on stains. The machine automatically adjusts its cleaning performance according to different floor conditions.

The F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2 will arrive in Australia in October for $1,599.

Roborock also unveiled the F25 Pro Turbo Combo, a 5-in-1 system that can switch between wet floor cleaning and cordless vacuuming using interchangeable cleaning heads. That particular model will not be released locally.

Instead, Australia will receive the F25 Pro Turbo, which is focused on deep-scrub wet cleaning. It will be priced at A$1,099 and is scheduled to arrive in mid-September.

Outdoor robotics is another growing area for the company.

The new RockNeo Q2 LiDAR robotic lawn mower is designed for lawns measuring up to 800 square metres and uses Roborock’s Sentisphere LiDAR environmental perception technology alongside ReactiVision Fusion for navigation and obstacle avoidance.

Unlike robotic lawn mowers that require boundary wires or external antennas, the RockNeo Q2 LiDAR is designed to navigate without either.

A floating cutting deck is combined with Roborock’s PreciEdge cutting system, which can cut to within 3cm of lawn edges to reduce the amount of manual trimming required.

Australian pricing and availability for the RockNeo Q2 LiDAR are still to be announced, although Roborock has already begun expanding its outdoor range locally.

From 1 September, Australians have been able to purchase Roborock’s RockMow Z1 LiDAR, RockMow Z150, Q Series and S Series robotic lawn mowers through Bunnings.

Roborock is also using IFA to promote its partnership with Real Madrid, part of a broader effort to build awareness of the brand as it moves into categories beyond the robot vacuums on which it built its reputation.

The launches put Roborock on a similar trajectory to a growing number of Chinese robotics companies using their expertise in autonomous navigation, sensors and AI to move into other household tasks.

ECOVACS is expanding across window, lawn and pool cleaning, while MOVA has used IFA 2026 to showcase products spanning floorcare, lawn maintenance and other smart-home categories.

For Australian consumers, however, Roborock’s IFA announcements are particularly significant because several of the new products already have confirmed local release windows. The arrival of the RockAqua P1 in January will also take Roborock into the Australian robotic pool-cleaning market for the first time.