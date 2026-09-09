Reolink has expanded its home security range at IFA 2026 with the wire-free OMVI 2i Ultra camera, new locally processed AI capabilities and a subscription-free storage hub.

The OMVI 2i Ultra combines an 8MP wide-angle camera with a separate 5MP pan-and-tilt camera, allowing users to monitor two directions simultaneously.

Reolink’s SyncTrack system directs the lower camera towards objects detected by the wide-angle lens. The pan-and-tilt camera offers 355-degree panning, 50-degree tilting and automatic framing to continue following subjects after they leave the fixed camera’s view.

Users can also tap a location within the wide-angle feed to direct the second camera towards that position.

A detachable 10,000mAh battery provides a claimed six months of use between charges. Reolink has integrated a 6W solar panel that it says improves charging efficiency by 26% and can keep the camera operating with 30 minutes of sunlight each day.

The OMVI 2i Ultra is scheduled to reach Australia during spring, with local pricing to be announced closer to launch.

Reolink also showcased its OMVI X16 PoE, which features 24MP resolution and 16x optical zoom. It is scheduled for release during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company is separately expanding ReoNeura, its on-device AI platform, with Custom AI Detection. Users can train compatible systems to recognise specific situations, such as a side gate being left open, without sending footage to the cloud.

These capabilities will be incorporated into the new Reolink Home Hub 2, which connects up to eight cameras and supports up to 16TB of external storage.

Its Local AI Video Search lets users find recordings using natural-language descriptions, with processing and storage handled locally and no subscription required. Home Hub 2 will launch in Australia during spring for A$259.99.

Reolink also unveiled the A$289.99 TrackFlex WiFi (below), a 4K dual-lens camera offering 270-degree out-of-view detection, Wi-Fi 6 and automatic tracking. It will be available from October 20.

The wider Reolink ecosystem now supports Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey and IFTTT for voice control, live viewing and camera-based automations.