Miele has used IFA 2026 in Berlin to expand its laundry range and demonstrate how artificial intelligence could take more of the decision-making out of everyday household tasks.

Alongside the new G8 Diamond dishwasher, which uses an integrated camera and AI to recognise its load, the German appliance manufacturer has showcased an expanded W2/T2 laundry range, an AI-powered CulinaryCoach and a concept washing machine that could eventually identify clothes and determine how to wash them automatically.

Miele is completing its W2/T2 washing machine and tumble dryer generation with new Platinum, Gold and Silver classes. These join the flagship Diamond models previously introduced with the W2/T2 Nova Edition and bring a number of the higher-end range’s convenience features to more models.

Depending on the model, capacities extend to 11kg, while technologies include SmartMatic, which adapts washing to loads of up to 6kg while maintaining consistent water, energy and detergent consumption per kilogram.

QuickPowerWash and QuickPowerDry can wash or dry loads of up to 4kg in 49 minutes, while TwinDos automatically dispenses the appropriate quantity of Miele’s two-phase UltraPhase detergent. Miele says TwinDos can also handle delicate fabrics including wool and silk without requiring a separate specialist detergent.

DryCare 40 allows almost all garments that can be washed at 40°C to go directly into a compatible tumble dryer without additional sorting, excluding materials such as wool and silk. WoolDry provides a dedicated option for drying suitable woollen garments.

Another upcoming feature, FlexMatic, will allow users to prioritise either speed or energy efficiency. Alternatively, users can specify when they need their laundry finished and the appliance will select the most energy-efficient cycle that fits within the available time. The feature is due to reach top-end W2/T2 Nova Edition appliances from 2027.

Miele has also redesigned the machines with larger glass doors and updated control panels. The door opening is more than 25 per cent larger than that of the previous W1 generation.

All of the new washing machines are designed to outperform Europe’s highest A energy-efficiency classification by at least 20 per cent, with some models expected to exceed it by as much as 60 per cent from 2027. Selected tumble dryers also achieve the highest A rating.

In the kitchen, Miele is turning to generative AI with CulinaryCoach, a cooking assistant incorporated into the Miele App.

Rather than requiring users to find a recipe specifically written for their appliance, CulinaryCoach is designed to take cooking ideas from different sources, including online recipes and family favourites, and translate them into suitable settings for a compatible Miele oven.

Users can ask the assistant questions about preparation, receive step-by-step guidance and transfer recommended cooking settings directly to their oven.

Perhaps the most futuristic appliance Miele is showing in Berlin is Cary, a washing machine concept designed around the idea of reducing laundry operation to loading the machine and pressing a single button.

Miele says the combination of programs, temperatures, spin speeds, additional options and detergent settings available in a modern washing machine can create more than one million possible setting combinations.

Cary explores whether AI and sensors could make those decisions instead.

In Miele’s concept, optical sensors recognise characteristics including fabric types and colours. AI could then use that information to determine the appropriate program, washing process and detergent dosage for the particular load.

Unlike the expanded W2/T2 range, Cary is a concept study rather than a product Miele has confirmed for commercial release. It nevertheless provides an indication of where the company sees washing machine technology heading, with appliances increasingly capable of understanding their contents rather than requiring users to manually select settings.

The announcements sit alongside the G8 Diamond, the flagship of Miele’s new dishwasher generation and one of the company’s biggest IFA launches.

Its AutoVision technology uses an integrated camera, image processing and AI recognition to determine how full the dishwasher is and identify different types of crockery. It can then modify the wash process and activate appropriate program extras. AutoDos automatically handles detergent dispensing, while the new ExcellentDry hot-air system is designed to improve drying, including difficult-to-dry plastic items.

Taken together, Miele’s IFA announcements point towards a broader shift in its appliance strategy. Rather than adding AI simply as a connected feature, the company is concentrating on using sensors, software and automation to remove decisions traditionally left to the user, from choosing how to wash clothes and dishes to selecting the correct oven settings.

The expanded W2/T2 range will begin rolling out in Germany with selected Gold and Platinum models in October 2026, followed by further appliances from March 2027. Miele has not yet announced equivalent Australian launch timing or local pricing for the new IFA 2026 products.