Midea has unveiled an unusual new washing machine that packs three independent drums into a single appliance, allowing households to wash separate loads at the same time.

The Midea Omni Trio is being showcased at IFA 2026 in Berlin as part of the manufacturer’s new “Zoned Care. Omni Clean.” strategy, which focuses on adapting appliances to different cleaning requirements rather than treating every load in the same way.

The key difference is the Omni Trio’s three independently operated washing drums. Each has its own Direct Drive motor and separate water flow system, meaning different types of laundry can be washed simultaneously without being mixed together.

The concept could be particularly useful for households that routinely separate delicate garments, everyday clothing, children’s clothes, pet-related items or heavily soiled laundry. Instead of waiting for one cycle to finish before starting another, multiple loads can be handled at the same time.

Despite squeezing three drums into the machine, Midea has retained a standard height of 850mm. The company says this means the Omni Trio can fit into an existing laundry space without requiring modifications.

Noise has also been addressed. The Omni Trio has received VDE Low Noise certification, with Midea claiming its noise performance is 10 per cent better than the requirements for Class A airborne acoustic noise emissions under European regulations.

Further details reported ahead of IFA indicate the main drum uses Midea’s Foam & Flow Dual Spray system, while the machine includes dedicated functionality for delicate fabrics. Wool care has received Woolmark Green certification, while a TriBalance system is designed to improve stability and reduce operating noise.

The Omni Trio forms part of a broader push by Midea into appliances designed around more specialised household tasks. The company is also using IFA to introduce the AT8 Ultra wet and dry floor cleaner, which combines 60°C hot-water cleaning, Easy Foam technology and an intelligent mechanical arm for cleaning edges and collecting residual water.

For Australian consumers, however, there is an important catch. Midea has not confirmed that the Omni Trio will be released locally.

The company’s IFA announcement specifically describes the new laundry and floorcare products as being developed for modern European households, and no Australian release date, local pricing or retail availability has been announced.

That does not necessarily rule out an Australian release. Midea already has an established appliance business in Australia, but until the company confirms its plans, the Omni Trio should be considered a European-focused product rather than an upcoming Australian launch.

The Midea Omni Trio will be on display at IFA 2026 in Berlin, which runs from 4 to 8 September. Australian pricing and availability remain unconfirmed.