Lenovo has unveiled a sprawling range of consumer and business PCs at IFA 2026, led by colourful IdeaPad laptops, redesigned all-in-one desktops and an ultra-thin concept notebook using solid-state cooling.

The IdeaPad Vibe 14 and 15 Copilot+ PCs will be offered with Snapdragon X or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors, with Intel configurations to follow. The models come in seven finishes and have replaceable keycaps.

Snapdragon models support up to 24GB of memory, while AMD versions reach 32GB. Features include optional OLED displays, two upgradeable SSD slots and 50Wh or 65Wh batteries.

Lenovo’s IdeaCentre AIO i Gen 11 will be available with 23.8-inch or 27-inch Full HD displays offering refresh rates up to 120Hz. It adds Intel Core Series 3 processors, up to 32GB of memory and dual SSD slots.

The all-in-one also features an adjustable stand, Harman audio, adaptive lighting, an optional 5MP infrared camera and an optional wireless phone charger built into its base. Matching keyboards and mice will be available in selected colours.

Both product families support Lenovo Qira, the company’s AI assistant designed to provide contextual help across compatible PCs, Motorola phones, tablets and wearables.