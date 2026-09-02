iRobot has introduced a new flagship robot vacuum at IFA 2026, with the Roomba Max 875 Combo using a new sealing system designed to improve carpet cleaning performance.

The new model sits at the top of iRobot’s range and will be shown in Berlin alongside the more affordable Roomba Plus 678 Combo. The Max 875 is priced at US$1,199, equivalent to about A$1,678, while the Plus 678 costs US$899, or roughly A$1,258 based on current exchange rates. Australian pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.

At the centre of the Max 875 is SealForce, a system that lowers a skirt around the cleaning head when the robot detects carpet. The aim is to create a tighter seal against the floor and direct more airflow deeper into the carpet fibres.

iRobot says the system, combined with a new vane-style blower motor capable of moving around 20 litres of air per second, can deliver three times deeper carpet cleaning than the same machine operating without SealForce.

The Max 875 offers 35,000Pa of suction, which is the highest figure iRobot has publicly quoted for one of its robot vacuums.

Rather than using the dual rubber rollers traditionally associated with Roomba models, the new machine uses a single rubber main brush. iRobot says the change helps the robot create a better seal against carpet.

Navigation is handled through a combination of LiDAR and camera-based vision, allowing the robot to map rooms and identify obstacles. It can also climb thresholds up to 3.5cm high.

The Max 875 is also designed for hard-floor mopping. Its roller mop applies downward pressure while cleaning and can extend by up to 45mm to reach closer to edges.

A new ThermaMist function sprays a heated mist ahead of the mop to help loosen dried stains before the roller passes over them.

The robot also includes a retractable mop cover that protects carpet during vacuuming, along with a hair-cutting anti-tangle main brush and an anti-tangle side brush.

An AutoWash dock handles much of the routine maintenance by automatically emptying the robot’s dust bin, washing the roller mop with hot water and drying it using heated air.

The Roomba Plus 678 Combo shares several of the same ideas but drops suction to 30,000Pa and airflow to 18 litres per second.

It also uses SealForce and an extending roller mop but misses out on ThermaMist and the retractable mop cover. Instead, iRobot has equipped the model with SprayForce, which applies cleaning solution to dried stains before returning later to mop the area.

The 678 can lift its mop by 10mm when carpet is detected.

Both models support Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Siri Shortcuts, while iRobot says Matter certification is also in progress.

The new machines arrive as iRobot attempts to rebuild its position in a robot vacuum market that has become considerably more competitive, particularly against brands including Roborock, Dreame, Ecovacs and Narwal.

Seal-based carpet systems are not entirely new to the category, with similar approaches already appearing on recent Dreame and Narwal models. However, the technology marks an important change for Roomba, which has traditionally relied heavily on its brush design and cleaning algorithms rather than publishing headline suction figures.

For Australian consumers, the bigger question will be whether the Max 875 and Plus 678 are added to iRobot’s local line-up. If they are, the Max 875 would enter an increasingly crowded premium robot vacuum market where fully automated docks, advanced mopping and high suction power are rapidly becoming expected features.