Hisense has unveiled a new AI-powered connected home ecosystem at IFA 2026, designed to coordinate televisions, kitchen appliances, laundry equipment and climate systems around individual users.

Presented under the ‘Companion Living’ banner, the system is built on V AIOS, the next generation of Hisense’s VIDAA operating system.

Rather than treating each appliance as a separate smart product, Hisense wants AI to operate across the home and proactively complete tasks on the user’s behalf.

The accompanying AI Companion Suite initially focuses on cooking, laundry, air quality and energy management.

In the kitchen, connected refrigerators and ovens can analyse available ingredients, account for personal food preferences and recommend meals. The system can then provide cooking instructions and coordinate compatible appliances throughout the preparation process.

Hisense said its laundry technology could recognise different fabrics and automatically adjust washing and drying settings to suit individual garments, reducing the guesswork associated with clothing care.

For climate control, the company’s UR9 acts as a gateway for the connected home. It is designed to manage airflow, comfort and energy consumption according to environmental conditions and where people are located inside the house.

The platform reflects a broader push across the appliance industry to move beyond voice commands and app-based controls towards AI systems capable of understanding context and acting autonomously.

Hisense has not confirmed when the complete Companion Living ecosystem will become available in Australia or which locally sold products will support V AIOS.

The company also used IFA to announce its partnership with UEFA EURO 2028, extending its sponsorship of the European football championship for a fourth consecutive tournament following the 2016, 2020 and 2024 competitions. Hisense was also an official sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.