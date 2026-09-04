ChannelNews was on the ground in Berlin for ECOVACS’ IFA 2026 press conference, where the robotics company outlined plans to push further beyond robot vacuums with new products spanning window cleaning, lawn care and pool maintenance.

The company is using IFA 2026 to demonstrate how technology originally developed for robotic floorcare is increasingly being applied across other areas of the home, as it seeks to establish a broader position in home robotics.

ECOVACS says it has been named the global No.1 home robotics brand in a newly released Forbes China research report, while its service robots now reach more than 38 million households across nearly 180 markets.

At the centre of its IFA strategy is the reuse of core robotics technology across multiple categories. ECOVACS says around 80 per cent of its core technology can be carried from one product type to another, with the remaining 20 per cent adapted to the specific task.

That approach is visible in the latest WINBOT W3 OMNI window cleaner, which introduces Vortex Wash, an automatic wiping-pad cleaning system designed to reduce the need for manual pad washing.

ECOVACS says more than 1.5 million households worldwide use WINBOT products, while IDC data places the company first globally in window-cleaning robot shipments through the third quarter of 2025.

The company is also expanding its outdoor robotics push with the GOAT T Series robotic lawn mowers.

The latest models include TruEdge Trimmer technology for closer cutting along lawn borders, while HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR Navigation is designed to improve autonomous movement across different garden layouts.

ECOVACS says its GOAT robotic lawn mowers have collectively covered almost 1.4 billion square metres of grass globally, equivalent to about 200,000 standard football pitches.

Floorcare remains a major part of the business, with the new DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone appearing at IFA with OZMO ROLLER 3.0 technology.

The system combines higher cleaning pressure with continuous roller washing, which is intended to reduce the amount of dirt being spread back across the floor while mopping.

According to ECOVACS, models equipped with OZMO ROLLER technology have reached more than 2.8 million cumulative global shipments since the system was introduced in September 2024.

Pool cleaning is the newest part of the company’s expanding robotics portfolio.

The ULTRAMARINE L1 PRO is being shown at IFA as an autonomous robotic pool cleaner designed to navigate and clean different pool environments with minimal user input.

ECOVACS says the move into pool care follows the same pattern as its expansion into windows and lawns, using existing robotics, navigation and power-management technologies in new household environments.

The company is backing that expansion with more than 900 research and development staff, RMB 554 million in R&D spending during the first half of 2026 and more than 3,100 patents.

Its international business is also growing quickly.

Global shipments of ECOVACS service robots increased 44.1 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, while international revenue from newer categories including window, lawn and pool robots rose 75.1 per cent.

International markets accounted for 51 per cent of ECOVACS’ total revenue in the second quarter of 2026, marking the first time overseas markets contributed more than half of group revenue.

That growth is particularly relevant to Australia, where competition in robotic floorcare is already intense and brands including ECOVACS, Roborock, Dreame and MOVA are expanding into adjacent categories.

The addition of lawn and pool robotics could make Australia an important market for that broader strategy, given the popularity of detached homes, gardens and residential swimming pools.

ECOVACS will showcase the range at IFA 2026 in Hall 9 at Messe Berlin from 4 to 8 September.

Australian pricing and availability for the latest IFA products have not yet been confirmed.