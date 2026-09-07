EcoFlow has unveiled a new generation of portable power stations at IFA 2026, with the company promising more power in a significantly smaller and lighter package.

The new RIVER Gen4 range has been redesigned with portability as a key focus. It is targeted towards campers, travellers and those looking for compact backup power without the need to carry around a bulky battery.

The entry-level RIVER 260 Gen4 packs a 256Wh battery, 300W of continuous AC output and up to 600W through EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology for compatible devices. Weighing around 3kg, the unit is designed to be small enough to carry in a backpack, making it well suited to day trips and weekend camping adventures.

According to EcoFlow, the new model is almost 30% smaller and 16.9% lighter than the previous RIVER 3 at a comparable capacity.

The company has also introduced the larger RIVER 520 Gen4, which doubles capacity to 512Wh and increases continuous AC output to 500W, with up to 1,000W available through X-Boost. It weighs around 4.6kg and is aimed toward longer trips, additional devices and light home backup.

For campers, the smaller and lighter RIVER 260 Gen4 is sure to appeal. Its 256Wh capacity can provide portable power for everything from smartphones and cameras, to laptops, lights and other low-power pieces of camping equipment, and all without adding significant weight to a pack.

Charging has also been addressed with the new releases. EcoFlow says the RIVER 260 Gen4 can reach 80% charge in just 42 minutes, while a 140W bidirectional USB-C connection supports charging through compatible DC, solar and vehicle setups.

The new power stations also feature UPS functionality with a switchover time of less than 10 milliseconds, so connected devices continue operating during unexpected power interruptions.

EcoFlow is positioning the RIVER Gen4 as a rethink of what a portable power station should be: rather than simply increasing battery capacity, the company has focused on making the hardware easier to carry and more practical to take off-grid.

The company officially unveiled its RIVER Gen4 range at IFA 2026 in Berlin on September 4. There is no information yet on when it will be available in Australia.

