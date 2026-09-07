DJI has launched its second-generation 360-degree camera at IFA 2026, with the new Osmo 360 II combining native 8K/60fps video, improved low-light performance and replaceable lenses.

The Osmo 360 II is set to give consumers another premium option in an increasingly competitive 360-camera market.

At the centre of the new camera is DJI’s HDR imaging system, which the company says improves sensor utilisation while delivering up to 14.5 stops of dynamic range. The camera can record native 8K video at 60 frames per second in 360-degree mode, an increase over the 8K/50fps capability of the previous generation.

DJI has also upgraded the camera’s low-light capabilities with its AI SuperNight 2.0 processing created to ensure better quality footage even when in challenging lighting conditions. Among its other features, the Osmo 360 II can also capture 120MP 360-degree still images and 16K timelapse footage.

One of the more significant hardware changes is the introduction of user-replaceable lenses. This addresses a potential weak point of 360 cameras, which are more vulnerable to damage due to the nature of how and where they’re used. Naturally, they are more exposed to damage, and if this happens to one of the exposed lenses it can make the entire camera difficult or expensive to repair.

The compact 183-gram body has been retained in the new model and the company has added 105GB of built-in storage alongside a microSD card slot.

Battery life has been improved and the camera is waterproof to 10 metres without a case. DJI is also offering a range of accessories designed for action sports, travel and hands-free shooting.

The Osmo 360 II was officially launched globally on September 3 and made its European debut at IFA in Berlin. DJI is also bringing the camera to Australia, with the Standard Combo priced at A$899 and the Adventure Combo at A$1,079.

The Australian pricing puts the Osmo 360 II below its key rival, the Insta360 X6, which has an RRP of A$1,049.99. That gives DJI a $150-plus price advantage while offering 8K/60fps recording.

News on availability is expected later in September, with DJI yet to confirm an exact on-sale date.