Bosch has expanded its home appliance line-up at IFA 2026 with a new Series 8 washer-dryer using heat-pump technology and a freestanding freezer designed to give consumers more control over how its storage space is configured.

The new Series 8 Heat Pump Washer-Dryer is one of the more significant additions to Bosch’s laundry range, combining washing and drying in a single appliance while addressing one of the traditional drawbacks of combination machines – comparatively high energy and water consumption.

Rather than relying on conventional condenser drying technology, Bosch has incorporated a heat pump to reduce the resources required during the drying process.

The company claims the new model can deliver energy savings of 55 per cent and use up to 20 litres less water compared with conventional washer-dryers using condenser technology.

The efficiency improvements give the appliance an A rating for drying under the European energy labelling system. Its washing performance is rated A-20 per cent, meaning Bosch says it consumes 20 per cent less energy than the threshold required to achieve an A rating.

A self-cleaning condenser is also included, reducing the need for users to manually remove lint and maintain the heat exchanger. The technology is already familiar from Bosch’s dedicated heat-pump dryers, but its integration into a washer-dryer is particularly notable for households where there is not enough room for two separate laundry appliances.

The new washer-dryer also forms part of Bosch’s broader focus on appliance longevity. At IFA, the company is highlighting products developed under its durability strategy, including appliances subjected to testing designed to simulate up to 20 years of use.

Bosch is also using the Berlin technology show to rethink another appliance category with a new generation of freestanding refrigeration.

Among the additions is a freestanding freezer featuring Bosch’s new Flex Door system, which allows the storage compartments mounted inside the freezer door to be repositioned according to what needs to be stored.

Rather than having permanently fixed door compartments, users can move the storage bins to accommodate anything from small frozen items such as herbs and berries to larger packages and cooling packs.

If an especially bulky item requires additional door space, a compartment can even be removed from the door and placed into a dedicated recess within the freezer’s BigBox drawer.

Bosch says the approach allows more of the appliance’s existing internal volume to be used effectively without increasing its external footprint.

One of the new German-market models equipped with Flex Door, the GSN36AICM, provides 334 litres of freezer capacity while measuring 1862mm high, 595mm wide and 663mm deep. It carries a European C energy rating and operates at a claimed 35dB. No Frost technology is also included, eliminating the need for manual defrosting.

The freezer can also be positioned alongside a corresponding Bosch refrigerator to create a side-by-side configuration.

The two launches show Bosch taking different approaches to improving established appliance categories. The Series 8 washer-dryer targets energy and water consumption through heat-pump technology, while Flex Door tackles the less glamorous but common problem of wasted and inflexible freezer storage.

Bosch has announced the appliances as part of its European IFA 2026 portfolio. Australian pricing, release dates and local model numbers for the new Series 8 Heat Pump Washer-Dryer and Flex Door freezer have not yet been confirmed.