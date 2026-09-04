Beyerdynamic has introduced the AVENTHO Y, a new wireless over-ear headphone that combines active noise cancellation, long battery life and a repair-friendly design at IFA 2026 in Berlin.

Available in four colour options and positioned as an everyday headphone, the AVENTHO Y features beyerdynamic’s signature sound and is designed for listeners who want a combination of portability, comfort and durability.

The closed-back headphones use Bluetooth 6.0 and support multipoint connectivity so users can connect and switch between multiple devices.

One of the AVENTHO Y’s standout features is its battery life. Beyerdynamic rates the headphones for more than 90 hours of playback, while battery life lasts above 60 hours with active noise cancellation enabled. Fast charging is another convenience.

The company is also emphasizing longevity. The AVENTHO Y has a user-replaceable battery, interchangeable magnetic ear cushions, aluminum sliders and stainless-steel hinges. High-wear components can be replaced, potentially extending the usable life of the headphones rather than requiring consumers to replace the entire product.

The headphones fold to a nifty size for easy transport and there is a storage compartment inside one of the earcups – the perfect spot for the optional USB-C dongle.

Beyerdynamic is offering the AVENTHO Y in four colors: Liquid Black, Blue Fusion, Soft Jade and Peach Blush.

The AVENTHO Y can become more versatile for gaming, calls and other applications where low latency or improved voice pickup is important with the optional upgrade bundle. It features a low-latency USB-C dongle and detachable boom microphone.

Users can further customise the listening experience through the beyerdynamic app. The software provides EQ customization, genre-based sound presets, firmware updates and controls for settings such as automatic power-off.

The AVENTHO Y weighs 316 grams and uses USB-C for charging and wired audio. It also supports SBC and AAC codecs.

The new headphones are €149. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.