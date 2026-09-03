Belkin has used IFA 2026 to introduce a new generation of portable power banks built around semi-solid-state battery technology, with two UltraCharge Pro models confirmed for Australia from January 2027.

The range uses Belkin’s new BoostSolid Cell technology, which combines a conventional liquid electrolyte with a gel-like layer. Belkin says the design allows for slimmer products, improved durability and longer battery life compared with conventional power banks.

The company claims the new UltraCharge Pro models are engineered to last up to three times longer than other power banks, although real-world longevity will depend on charging habits and usage conditions.

Safety is also a major focus of the new design. The batteries are rated to operate from 0-40°C and use both analogue and digital temperature sensors that check conditions every 250 milliseconds. Charging can be interrupted automatically if the battery moves outside safe operating limits.

Belkin says the range has also been tested for puncture resistance, high and low temperature exposure, drops, impacts and vibration. The products are designed to meet UL2056-2015 safety requirements and TSA standards.

The first model is the UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5K Qi2 15W with BoostSolid Cell.

With a 5,000mAh capacity, the unit is 8.8mm thick and is designed to be roughly the size of a credit card. It supports Qi2-certified 15W magnetic wireless charging and also includes a USB-C connection for wired charging.

Belkin says the 5K model is 40 per cent slimmer than other 5K power banks. It also supports 7.5W pass-through wireless charging and includes a metal body, soft-touch finish, LED battery indicator and braided USB-C to USB-C cable.

The UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5K will be priced at $119.95 in Australia and $129.95 in New Zealand. It will be offered in black and sand.

The second model, the UltraCharge Pro 10K 60W with BoostSolid Cell and Display, is aimed at users charging larger devices such as tablets and laptops.

It has a 10,000mAh capacity and supports up to 60W USB-C Power Delivery. Belkin says it can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50 per cent in around 24 minutes and recharge the power bank itself in as little as two hours.

The 10K model includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, with up to 60W available from a single USB-C connection. Shared USB-C output is rated at up to 30W, while the USB-A port supports up to 22.5W.

A built-in display shows battery level, charging output and thermal information in real time. The power bank also supports PD, PPS, AVS and UFCS charging protocols.

Belkin says the 10K model is 27 per cent smaller than comparable designs. It also features metal construction, a soft-touch finish and a supplied USB-C to USB-C cable with right-angle connectors.

Australian pricing is $149.95. Black and sand finishes will be available.

Both models are scheduled to go on sale in January 2027 through Belkin’s Australian website, Amazon and selected retailers.

The launch reflects a broader shift in portable charging towards alternative battery chemistries that can improve energy density, durability and thermal management without requiring substantially larger devices. For Australian consumers, the more notable development is that Belkin is bringing the technology to market at mainstream premium accessory pricing rather than positioning it solely as an experimental or specialist product.