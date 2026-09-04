Anker is killing off Eufy, Soundcore, SOLIX and eufyMake as standalone brands, bringing its expanding consumer technology portfolio under a single Anker identity.

Announced at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the consolidation will take place gradually over the next two years. Existing names will initially appear alongside Anker on products before eventually being phased out.

The unified portfolio will be divided into two groups. Anker For You will cover charging, audio, personal health and creative products, while Anker For Home will encompass security, robotics and home energy.

“Category brands made sense when categories were separate. They no longer are,” Anker founder and chief executive Steven Yang said.

The company said warranties, customer support and servicing arrangements would not be affected by the rebrand.

The overhaul builds on Anker’s broader push to link its products using proprietary AI hardware and software, which was announced in June.

At IFA, Anker provided further details about MindBase (pictured below), a local AI hub intended to connect security, energy, cleaning and other smart-home products.

Its EasyOmni Link system will support close to 100 Anker products, hundreds of Matter-compatible devices and platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Home Assistant.

MindBase uses a built-in AI Core compute card delivering a claimed 26 TOPS, alongside EverSafe Memory providing up to 48TB of expandable local storage. Anker says this will allow household information and security footage to be processed and searched without relying entirely on cloud servers.

The first MindBase Security Kit, incorporating new cameras, sensors and Anker’s Smart Security Shield, is scheduled to arrive in Australia during 2027. Pricing has not been announced.

Anker also revealed several products planned for the Australian market, including the Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35, which offers 35,000Pa suction and is due in late 2026.

The wire-free Robot Lawn Mower S2 Max, designed to cover areas of up to 15,000 square metres and tackle slopes of about 38 degrees, is expected in mid-2027.

Other IFA announcements included Soundcore Sleep 4 and Sleep 4 Pro earbuds, AI-enabled headphones, SleepLab bedside speakers, a fan-cooled MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 and a 100W Laptop Charger Pro.

Anker also confirmed it intends to enter the hearing-aid market using its proprietary Thus AI chip technology.