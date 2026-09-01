AEG has expanded its floorcare range at IFA 2026 with the new Trilobite 8000 GEN2, an ultra-slim robot vacuum and mop designed to reach areas underneath furniture that larger robotic cleaners can struggle to access.

The new model measures just 7.89cm high, making its low-profile design one of its key selling points. AEG says the reduced height allows the Trilobite 8000 GEN2 to navigate beneath beds, sofas and other low furniture while continuing to map and clean the surrounding space.

Along with vacuuming, the robot can mop floors and automatically dry its mop pads after cleaning. AEG is also claiming up to 40 per cent more suction power and up to 100 per cent pick-up of larger debris under its internal testing conditions.

The GEN2 follows the return of AEG’s Trilobite name to the robotic floorcare category earlier this year. The original Trilobite 8000 was announced in Europe in February with AI-assisted navigation, app connectivity and customisable cleaning profiles.

That model was paired with an all-in-one station capable of automatically emptying collected debris as well as washing and drying the mop pads, reducing the amount of regular maintenance required from users.

The Trilobite name itself has a long association with Electrolux Group. Electrolux introduced one of the world’s earliest commercially available domestic robot vacuum cleaners under the Trilobite name more than two decades ago, although the latest generation is being marketed through premium brand AEG in Europe.

Its arrival comes as competition in robotic floorcare continues to intensify, with brands including Roborock, Ecovacs, Dreame, MOVA and Tineco introducing increasingly sophisticated products featuring stronger suction, automated docks and more advanced navigation.

AEG appears to be placing greater emphasis on compactness and ease of use rather than simply competing on headline specifications. The 7.89cm profile in particular could give the Trilobite 8000 GEN2 an advantage in homes where conventional robot vacuums cannot fit beneath lower furniture.

The new robot forms part of a wider AEG product showcase at IFA 2026, which also includes the ErgoMini ultra-light handheld vacuum, the OnePot Pasta induction hob and a new collection of small kitchen appliances.

While Electrolux has increased its own presence at IFA this year, the Trilobite 8000 GEN2 is currently an AEG-branded product rather than an Electrolux-branded robot vacuum.

Australian pricing and availability have not yet been announced.