AEG has unveiled a broad range of new appliances at IFA 2026 in Berlin, led by its first hob with a dedicated pasta cooking function alongside new floorcare, small appliance and laundry products.

The AEG 7000 Series OnePot Pasta hob is designed to automate the process of cooking pasta and sauce in a single pot. Users select the number of portions, add the ingredients and close the lid, with the hob taking control of the cooking process.

AEG says the system can produce al dente pasta with a creamy sauce in around 15 minutes without requiring constant monitoring. Recipes demonstrated by the company include carbonara-style pasta, lemon thyme dishes and Asian-inspired variations.

The company worked with the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo in Italy to test the system, conducting a blind sensory trial involving more than 100 participants. A tomato-based pasta prepared using OnePot Pasta was compared with the same dish prepared using a traditional method.

The technology is built into AEG’s 7000 Series SaphirMatt extractor hob, which combines induction cooking with an integrated extraction system. AEG claims the SaphirMatt surface shows up to 10 times fewer visible scratches than its standard hob surface.

AEG has also introduced the ErgoMini, an ultra-light handheld vacuum cleaner weighing 0.55kg.

The compact cleaner uses cyclonic technology to separate dust and debris before it reaches the filter, which AEG says helps maintain suction for longer between filter cleans. The company claims the ErgoMini can achieve up to 100 per cent dust pick-up under its test conditions.

Another floorcare addition is the Trilobite 8000 GEN2 robot vacuum cleaner. At 7.89cm high, the robot has been designed to travel beneath furniture and other low spaces that can be difficult for taller machines to reach.

It combines vacuuming and mopping with self-drying functions and offers up to 40 per cent more suction power than the previous generation, according to AEG. The company also claims up to 100 per cent pick-up of larger debris under its testing methodology.

AEG is using IFA to expand further into small kitchen appliances with its new Design Collection.

Among the headline products is a 3-in-1 Pizza Oven with Air Fry, combining pizza cooking, air frying and conventional oven functions in a single benchtop appliance.

AEG says its European research found that 86 per cent of surveyed pizza consumers primarily eat pizza at home, while close to three in five respondents said they would make pizza from scratch more often if they could achieve more consistent restaurant-style results.

The Design Collection also includes a toaster, kettle, filter coffee maker and espresso machine, with AEG using common materials and styling across the range to create a more uniform kitchen collection.

Laundry is another focus at the company’s IFA display.

AEG says 67 per cent of Europeans surveyed do not completely trust their washing machine when cleaning wool garments. The manufacturer is highlighting its long-running relationship with The Woolmark Company and its Woolmark-certified washing machines, dryers and washer-dryers.

The AEG 9000X AbsoluteCare Pro tumble dryer includes 3DScan Technology, which measures moisture levels deeper within garments to help determine when different areas have dried.

Parent company Electrolux is also expanding its presence at IFA this year. Its display includes the Nordic Timeless Collection of small appliances and a new dishwasher range featuring QuickSelect 2.0 controls, which allow users to adjust washing time and energy consumption using a sliding interface.

AEG is tying the new products together under what it calls The Art of Hosting, with the company focusing on appliances designed to simplify cooking, cleaning and garment care when entertaining at home.

The OnePot Pasta hob will receive its formal live demonstration at AEG’s IFA media conference on 3 September, with two-Michelin-starred chef Davide Oldani demonstrating the technology at the company’s stand.

Australian pricing and availability for the newly announced AEG products have not yet been confirmed.