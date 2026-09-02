Acer has used IFA 2026 to unveil a new range of PCs and displays spanning handheld gaming, thin-and-light notebooks and high-performance local AI computing, although questions remain over whether some of the new products will reach Australia this year.

As tipped yesterday, the Taiwanese PC maker announced the Predator Atlas 7, a smaller 7-inch sibling to the Atlas 8, with a choice of Intel Arc G3 Extreme or lower-specification Arc G3 graphics.

Acer has yet to announce pricing for the new handheld.

The company also significantly expanded its thin-and-light notebook lineup with the launch of the Acer Swift Air 16 and Swift Blade 14.

Both machines are built around Intel’s Core Series 3, or “Wildcat Lake”, processors and are available with premium OLED display options, but target different parts of the portable PC market.

The Swift Air 16 is a lightweight 16-inch notebook aimed at multimedia and productivity users, with high-refresh-rate OLED display options.

The Swift Blade 14 is positioned as a more compact ultraportable counterpart, combining a 14-inch form factor with the same Intel Core Series 3 architecture and OLED display options.

Australian availability remains unclear, however, amid ongoing memory supply constraints that could affect when the new models reach the local market.

For business customers, Acer also unveiled a compact small-form-factor desktop based on NVIDIA’s RTX Spark platform and designed to handle AI workloads locally.

The system is engineered for applications including local AI agents, large language models and edge computing, and can be configured with up to a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU, a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and 128GB of unified memory.

Acer claims the system can deliver up to one petaflop of local AI processing performance.

The company’s IFA announcements also extended to the gaming display market, with Acer unveiling a new generation of Predator OLED monitors offering higher refresh rates and low-latency response times.

Acer also introduced an ePaper display aimed at glare-free reading, document review and productivity applications where reduced eye strain is a priority.

The announcements form part of a broader Acer product push at IFA 2026, which also includes Project DualPlay Mini, an 8-inch Windows concept designed to bridge the gap between a handheld gaming PC and a mini-notebook.

See separate story: Acer Project DualPlay Mini.