IFA Berlin has announced comprehensive travel and accommodation packages for trade visitors, exhibitors, and media attending the world’s largest home and consumer technology trade show, offering exclusive discounts and streamlined services for the 2025 event.

“IFA Berlin stands for technological innovation and strong networks – but also for a well-thought-out visitor experience,” said Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management GmbH.

“With our travel and accommodation offers, we make access to IFA and the visit to Berlin as uncomplicated and pleasant as possible.”

IFA has partnered with Deutsche Bahn AG and Lufthansa Group to provide special transportation rates for domestic and international attendees.

German travelers can access discounted rail prices starting July 1, 2025, with benefits including free city tickets for seamless connections and complimentary first-class seat reservations.

The rail discounts apply to travel between September 3-11, 2025, with bookings available through the official IFA booking portal.

International visitors receive reduced fares on Lufthansa Group’s Classic and Flex tariffs from over 310 global destinations, excluding Green and Economy Light options.

Additional flight options are available through Air Canada and United Airlines partnerships, with discounts automatically applied during the booking process.

The international travel discount window spans August 29 through September 16, 2025, accommodating extended stay requirements.

Selected premium hotels near Messe Berlin offer discounts up to 30% for IFA attendees, bookable through the official EventBeds website.

The accommodation packages target properties in close proximity to the exhibition grounds, reducing commute times and transportation costs.

Special group booking support is available for reservations of six rooms or more, with IFA recommending early booking due to limited availability during the peak trade show period.

The accommodation program focuses on providing convenient access to exhibition facilities while maintaining quality standards.

The exhibition grounds connect to Berlin’s public transportation system through multiple S-Bahn lines (S3, S9, S41, S42), U-Bahn line U2, and bus routes (X34, X49, M49, 104, 139, 218, 349), providing comprehensive access to all entrance points.

Alternative mobility options include bike and e-scooter sharing services, ride-sharing platforms, and limited parking facilities equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

The transportation infrastructure aims to accommodate diverse visitor preferences while supporting sustainable travel choices.