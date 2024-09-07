Home > Latest News > IFA 2024:Sharp To Launch First In Draw Microwave Oven

IFA 2024:Sharp To Launch First In Draw Microwave Oven

By | 7 Sep 2024

Sharp is set to launch an in-draw microwave in Australia, a similar draw has been on sale in the USA and is proving so popular that it took Sharp a number of years before they could ramp up tooling for international markets.

Distributed by Tempo the new concept in microwave ovens which was shown to ChannelNews at IFA 2024 in Berlin.

It is the first of its kind to be released in Australia and has been likened to Fisher & Paykel’s in draw dishwasher.

Pricing for the new Sharp offering which is set to be released mid 2025 has not been announced.

Set to appeal to kitchen designers and those renovating and looking for more countertop space the new Sharp built-in microwave offering is a practical alternative to freestanding microwaves, offering increased counter space.

The Australian model will be flush to the panels with all the controls on an easy to access strip above the oven draw.

Nigel Dento General Manager at Tempo with Masahiro Okitsu the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharp

During ChannelNews visit to the Sharp stand Masahiro Okitsu the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharp who has recently promoted to run Sharp’s operations globally dropped in for a chat.

ChannelNews understands that he was the Sharp executive who originally appointed Tempo as their distributor in Australia.



