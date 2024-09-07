Home > Latest News > IFA 2024:Senior Electrolux Executive Joins Tempo

IFA 2024:Senior Electrolux Executive Joins Tempo

By | 7 Sep 2024

Greg Calnon  the former head of key accounts at Electrolux was thrown in at the deep end when he was shipped off to IFA in Berlin on his first day after joining Sydney based Tempo.

Calnon seen above right with his new Tempo colleguesis  an experience appliance industry executive is set to play a key role at Tempo heading up major accounts and new categories management.

Previously the national business manager for NARTA, business at Electrolux he oversaw several of the Electrolux brands.

At Tempo he brings extensive key account experience and a proven ability to build and maintain strong working partnerships with their accounts which span multiple retailers.

Prior to Electrolux he held roles with LG and Panasonic.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
