IFA 2024:Lenovo Has A New ‘Open Me’ PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See

By | 6 Sep 2024

It appears that Lenovo’s PR hacks in Australia didn’t want Australian journalists knowing about their latest products being launched at IFA 2024 with no one invited to their press briefing which their local PR Company said was “not happening”.

It now appears that the Chinese PC Company who has been laying off staff in Australia, was in fact showing off several products including a new Auto Twist PC which at this stage is a proof-of-concept device.

Basically, the device can open and close its lid with a voice command, with the user simply saying “Hey Twist, open lid.”

At this stage it’s not known how much extra battery the PC will use by being constantly alert for a voice command.

All you do is stand in front of the device, issue a command and the “twist” aspect of the PC kicks in.

The display can rotate almost 180 degrees and can be controlled by voice commands.

During demo’s journalists were shown “Free Move” an option, which allows the device to follow a user around via a built-in camera.

It doesn’t currently use face tracking though, so if someone else steps into the frame, it chooses one face to follow.

Lenovo did show off a panorama photo capability with the onboard camera able to shoot a panoramic photo, and then stitch it together using AI.

Several journalists described it as “gimmick” device.



About Post Author
