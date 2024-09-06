Samsung Electronics has launched its Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 at IFA 2024 in Berlin, and the electronics giant says the Intel ARC GPU means it is serving up Galaxy Books’ “best graphics performance yet”.

The Copilot+ PC, which is the first in the new Galaxy Book5 series, has dynamic Amoled 2X display with Vision Booster, aimed at improving outdoor visibility and reducing glare.

Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 has 3K super resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and the inclusion of Intel’s new Core Ultra Series 2 processors means “next-level computing power”, with up to 47 total TOPs NPU.

Microsoft Phone Link allows you to display a Galaxy phone screen on a larger PC display, thus enabling the likes of Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist and Live Translate.

“As one of our most powerful PCs, Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 brings together top-tier performance with Galaxy’s expansive mobile AI ecosystem for the ultimate AI PC experience,” said Dr. Hark-Sang Kim, Samsung’s EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business.

All-day battery life supports up to 25 hours of video playback, Samsung says.

It says Galaxy’s AI ecosystem “comes into play through Microsoft Phone Link, enabling seamless connection with select mobile devices and bringing Galaxy AI’s intelligent features to a larger display”.

For example, Chat Assist can suggest replies, Live Translate can translate calls, messages and conversations, and Transcript Assist can convert recorded meetings to written notes and summaries.

There is a 10-point multi-touchscreen, and Galaxy’s signature in-box S Pen, “which lets you write, draw and fine-tune details with responsive multi-touch gestures”.

Palette is grey or silver, and in addition to Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 comes with what Samsung says is an improved woofer.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will be available in select markets including Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the U.S. starting this month.