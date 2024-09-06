Home > Latest News > IFA 2024: Obstacles Cannot Stop Roborock’s New Robo Vacuum

IFA 2024: Obstacles Cannot Stop Roborock’s New Robo Vacuum

By | 6 Sep 2024
Roborock Qrevo Curv

Marking the 10th anniversary of its founding this year, Roborock is present at the IFA 2024 in Berlin to showcase a range of completely redesigned vacuums. It includes the Qrevo Curv, Qrevo Slim, Qrevo Edge and also the H5.

The Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge feature the company’s new AdaptiLift Chassis which automatically lifts the robot’s front wheel and independently adjusts its main wheels to raise the robot 10mm, enabling it to go over standard thresholds up to 30mm and double-layer thresholds up to 40mm.

Both robo vacuums also have a DuoDivide Main Brush and a FlexiArm Arc Side Brush. The DuoDivide Main Brush has dual short bristle rollers with spiral blades to direct hair towards the dustbin inlet without tangling.

They have 18,500Pa HyperForce Suction and FlexiArm Technology featuring an extendable side brush and right-side mop. Both come with the Multifunctional Dock 3.0 with the 75°C hot mop washing feature.

The Roborock Qrevo Edge has a DuoDivide Main Brush and a FlexiArm Arc Side Brush

The Roborock Qrevo Edge has a DuoDivide Main Brush and a FlexiArm Arc Side Brush

The company’s other new product, the Roborock Qrevo Slim, is designed to get under furniture. The lidar tower on the new Qrevo Slim has been removed from the top, and the vacuum is just 3.3 inches high.

The Roborock Qrevo Curv has 18,500Pa HyperForce Suction and FlexiArm Technology

The Roborock Qrevo Curv has 18,500Pa HyperForce Suction and FlexiArm Technology

Its new navigation system uses dual-light 3D time of flight technology, deploying lasers and an RGB camera for navigation and obstacle recognition.

Roborock says that the technology was developed over a period of five years of joint R&D between itself and Infineon, PMD, and OFlim.

The Qrevo Slim is only 3.3 inches tall

The Qrevo Slim is only 3.3 inches tall

“The close relationship with Roborock is a great example of how our innovative semiconductor technologies translate into benefits for the end consumer,” said Andreas Kopetz, Vice President Ambient Sensing at Infineon.

The vacuum’s StarSight Autonomous System features dual-light 3D ToF technology, forming a high-density laser array with over 21,600 sensor points and a 38,400Hz sampling frequency, which along with the RGB camera ensures better navigation and obstacle recognition.

Equipped with the FlexiArm Side Brush and Mop and DuoRoller Riser Brush, the vacuum offers 11,000Pa suction power too.

The new Roborock H5 which is also on display at IFA is a cordless lightweight vacuum with advanced filtration. Roborock says that has a suction power of 158AW and weighs 1.82kg with the motorised mini brush attached. It features nine-cyclone dust separation technology and a five-stage filtration system.

For now, the company has confirmed that the H5 will be launching in Australia through its own website as well as selected retailers “soon”. It hasn’t confirmed a price yet for it, and is yet to confirm the local pricing and availability of its other new set of robovacs too.

This segment is seeing increasing competition from several players, with SharkNinja too taking to IFA to display its new range of robovacs. You can read more those here.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Roborock To Launch New Robotic Vac In Battle With Eufy
Ecovacs Cleans Up After iRobot Crashes
Can Robot Vac Cleaners Spy On You?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Diverse R&D Teams Make For Better AI: Microsoft
Latest News
/
September 6, 2024
/
The Ninja Luxe Café
IFA 2024: Ninja To Expand Availability Of Its First Espresso Machine
Latest News
/
September 6, 2024
/
Onkyo Promises ‘Rumbling Lows And Stunning Highs’ With RZ30
Latest News
/
September 6, 2024
/
The Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop (Image: Sourced from SharkNinja's website)
IFA 2024: Shark Unveils New PowerDetect Vacuum Range
Latest News
/
September 6, 2024
/
Fun In The Snow With GoPro Hero
Latest News
/
September 6, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Diverse R&D Teams Make For Better AI: Microsoft
Latest News
/
September 6, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft has pointed to its partnerships with Indigenous communities in Australia as evidence of how it is incorporating Diversity &...
Read More