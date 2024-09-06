Ecovacs, a robotic vacuum cleaning company which has a strong market in Australia, is showcasing some of its newest products at the IFA Berlin CE trade show which begins today in Berlin.

The Ecovacs Group’s two brands, Ecovacs Robotics and Tineco, will be exhibiting jointly for the first time.

Ecovacs Robotics will launch its Deebot X8 family featuring its new mop cleaning system integrated in the robot.

The company says that the Deebot X8 Pro Omni is equipped with an innovative integrated mop cleaning system, wherein the mop is located on the Ozmo cleaning roller, which exerts a pressure of up to 4,000 Pa during the mopping process.

With 200 revolutions per minute and 13,000 Pa suction power, the robot can eliminate stubborn stains.

Additionally, the mop is cleaned with every revolution during the mopping process to remove dirt and wastewater. Clean water is then recirculated through 16 nozzles to keep the surface wet and prevent secondary contamination. This technology has been adapted from the group’s Tineco brand.

Also showcased at the event is the Deebot T50 family with its ultra-slim design, and the Deebot N30 family.

The Deebot T50 family of robovacs has a height of just 81 mm. As in the X series, its laser module has been integrated into the housing, removing the housing off the top of the Deebot.

The Deebot T50 Pro Omni has a vacuum suction power of 15,000 Pa and can reach deep into edges and corners. It has even been certified by TÜV Rheinland for “Effective cleaning of edges and corners”.

Its ZeroTangle 2.0 technology prevents tangling of hair, which makes maintenance easier. The Mini-Omni station and the YIKO GPT system provide a hands-free cleaning solution.

Meanwhile, the N30 Pro Omni also being showcased at the show, is among the brand’s more affordably-priced range of vacuums. It too features technologies such as ZeroTangle 2.0, TrueEdge and Ozmo Turbo 2.

The Omni station has automatic self-cleaning and intelligent control functions. The mops are washed with 60°C hot water and then dried with 40°C hot air. A brand-new feature is an integrated floor cleaning additive, where a solid floor cleaning detergent capsule mixes with the water during the mop washing process to enhance floor cleaning.

Users can customise features such as suction power, water flow and cleaning modes using the Ecovacs Home app.

“We are proud to showcase Ecovacs’ latest technologies at IFA. Our goal is to continuously set the standard in the floor cleaning industry. Beyond the Deebot series, we are expanding our robotics technology to various applications,” said David Cheng Qian, Vice Chairman of Ecovacs Group and CEO of Ecovacs Robotics.

The group says that more than 1.6 million units of the Deebot X series have been sold worldwide.

Here in Australia, Ecovacs recently The three new products – the Deebot X5 Pro Omni (A$2,499), the Deebot T30S Combo (A$2,299) and the Deebot N20 Pro Plus (A$999). You can read more about all those three vacuums on ChannelNews here.